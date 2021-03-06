CA Foundation Exam Date 2021: ICAI CA Foundation June Exam From June 24, See Schedule Here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the date sheet for CA June 2021 foundation course exams. A notice and full schedule for CA Foundation June exam 2021 have been released on the official website of ICAI- icai.org. The ICAI CA Foundation exam 2021 will begin on June 24.

CA Foundation Exam Date

CA Foundation Exam 2021 will be held on June 24, 26, 28, and 30, 2021. The registration process for the ICAI CA foundation exam 2021 will begin on April 20, 2021, and close on May 4. The CA Foundation exam 2021 for paper 1 and 2 will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. Paper 3 and 4 will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

CA Foundation Registration Fee

Aspirants can apply online by visiting the official website- icaiexams.icai.org before the deadline. The application fee for candidates in Indian centres is Rs 1500. For overseas centres excluding Kathmandu, the fee is US dollar 325. For candidates in Kathmandu (Nepal) centres, the fee is Rs 2200. A late fine of Rs 600 has to be paid by the applicants (Indian and Kathmandu centres) who apply after May 4 and before May 7. Similarly, the candidates of overseas centres will have to pay a late fine of US dollar 10.

Click here to access the Chartered Accountant Foundation June exam 2021 date sheet and official notice.

ICAI CA May Intermediate, Final Exams 2021

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, last month, announced the schedule for Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate, IPC, and Final exams for May 2021 session. According to the ICA date sheet, the CA, intermediate exams for the old and new courses will start on May 22 and the final exam will begin on May 21.The online application process for admission to CA Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate & Final course exams will begin on March 31. The last date to apply is April 13.

