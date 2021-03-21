CA Foundation Result 2021: ICAI CA Final And Foundation Results For January 2021 Exams OUT

CA Foundation Result 2021: Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) on Sunday declared the CA Foundation January exam results 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the CA Foundation exams 2021 can check their results online. ICAI has also declared the CA final old and new course exam results on its official website. To check the CA Foundation and Final exam results, candidates must visit the official websites- https://icaiexam.icai.org, icai.org, or caresults.icai.org.

How to Check CA Foundation Results 2021

Visit any of the official websites as mentioned above

Go to the Result tab

Click on the relevant link for CA Foundation Results

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your roll number and registration number or Pin.

Your ICAI CA final result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out

Direct link to check CA Foundation Results 2021

ICAI had conducted the CA foundation exams for January 2021 session on January 21, 23, 25 and 28. CA final exams for old and new course students were held from January 21 to February 6. ICAI IPC intermediate exams 2021 were held between January 22 and February 7. ICAI CA intermediate results for January 2021 exams are awaited.