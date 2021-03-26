CA Inter Result 2021: Pass Percentage Hits A New Low With Only 14 Students Passing

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has finally announced the CA inter Result 2021. Along with it, ICAI also released the CA Inter result pass percentage. Candidates can now head to either of the following links icaiexam.icai.org or caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in. Here are more details about the CA Inter Result pass percentage.

CA Inter Result pass percentage

CA Club India, which is a network of finance and tax professionals took to Twitter today on March 26 to reveal that only 14 students were able to clear both groups of the IPCC. Another Twitter user named Bikram Jha replied underneath the posting a snap of the CA Inter Result. The result shows the number of candidates who appeared in the Group I exam and in the Group II exam. Then it showed the number of students who had managed to pass the exam. It also showed the CA Inter pass percentage for both Group I & II individually. Finally, it showed the number and percentage of candidates who had passed both groups. See below.

Group I- 8215 candidates appeared & 420 passed. The pass percentage is 5.11%.

Group II-19807 candidates appeared & 1575 passed. The pass percentage is 7.95%.

Both Groups-3749 candidates appeared & only 14 passed. The pass percentage is 0.37%.

How to check the CA Inter Results Jan 2021?

Visit the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Once you find the login page, you can enter your roll number & PIN as well as the registration number.

Hit the ‘Check Result’ option once you have entered all your login credentials.

Check your result thoroughly & download it for future reference.

You can also access the result via mail. To do so register your mail id on icaiexam.icai.org. The result has been released today on March 24.

CA Inter Result pass percentage

The ICAI’s website states that a candidate will be declared passed in both the groups simultaneously if he or she satisfies the following criteria. If a candidate secures a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each paper of each of the groups and a minimum of 50 per cent marks in the aggregate of all the papers of each of these groups. Note that after this declaration of the intermediate result, a statement of marks will be sent to candidates via post. If a candidate doesn’t receive his or her statement of marks in 4-5 weeks from the date of declaration of results they must contact the concerned authorities immediately.

Image Credit: Shutterstock