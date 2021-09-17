CA Intermediate July 2021 Result To Be Declared On Sept 19 Or 20

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the date and time for the declaration of the Chartered Accountants' intermediate examination, which was held in July 2021. According to the official notification issued by the CA Institute, the CA intermediate July 2021 result is likely to be announced on September 19 or September 20, 2021. The results will be updated on the official website - www.icai.org/ and all the updates related to the results and further examinations will be available on this website.

According to an official notification issued by ICAI, "The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination (Old Course & New Course) held in July 2021 are likely to be declared on Sunday, the 19th September 2021 (evening) Monday, the 20th September 2021". For the convenience of the students, ICAI has made arrangements for the candidates of the intermediate exam (Old Course and New Course) of sending the results to their e-mail addresses. Notably, the candidates will be required to register at the website icaiexam.icai.org from September 17, 2021, onwards. Only those individuals will be provided with the result on their mail id who have their names registered on the website.

Important Announcement - Results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination (Old course & New Course) held in July 2021 are likely to be declared on Sunday, 19th September 2021(evening)/Monday, 20th September 2021

Detailshttps://t.co/rwM7n7uijy pic.twitter.com/hTzLvwIlAy — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) September 17, 2021

CA Intermediate July 2021 Result: Here's how to check & download | Direct Link

To check CA Intermediate July 2021 Result, visit the official website of ICAI

Alternatively, use this direct link ICAI CA July Result 2021.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, " announcements ".

". Now, click on the ICAI CA result link.

Automatically, a new page will open.

Log in using your credentials.

Now, the scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future use.

