CA Intermediate Results 2021 Date: ICAI To Announce CA Inter January Results On March 26

The Institute of Chartered Accountancy (ICAI) has announced the date for the result declaration of the CA intermediate exam of the old and new courses. According to the latest notification, CA, intermediate results will be declared on the evening of March 26 or on the morning of March 27. Once the result is declared, candidates who have appeared in the exam that was held in January 2021 will be able to check their results on icai.org, caresults.icai.org.

Candidates can also register at ICAI to get their CA intermediate January 2021 results at their e-mail address. The facility to register for 'Result on Email' has been opened on March 19. "Arrangements have also been made for the candidates of Intermediate Examination (Old Course & New Course) desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from 24th March 2021. All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result," the official notice reads.

The ICAI CA results will be available on these websites: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their ICAI CA intermediate result 2021. Candidates can visit any of the websites mentioned above to check their results.

How to Check ICAI CA Inter Results 2021

Visit the official website as mentioned above

Click on the relevant link for CA Intermediate Results

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your roll number and registration number or Pin.

Your ICAI CA inter result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out

Earlier, on March 21, ICAI has declared the CA Final and Foundation Results. The results were declared at 10 pm the night. Candidates can check the results online by visiting the official website.

In a recent notification of UGC, students who clear the Chartered Accountant (CA), Company Secretary (CS), or Cost and Works Accountant (ICWA) exams will be treated equivalent to postgraduate degree holders. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has finally considered the requests of ICAI and resolved that the CA, CS, ICWA qualifications will be treated equivalent to a PG degree. CA, CS or ICWA qualified persons can also apply for UGC-NET as their degrees will be considered as a Master's degree.

Read the official notice regardinh CA Intermediate Result Date here