CA May Exams 2021: ICAI To Conduct CA Final, Inter, PQC Exams From July 5

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the revised dates for CA final exam, intermediate exams, and post-qualification exams. ICAI had earlier scheduled to conduct the CA exams in the month of May. However, the exams were postponed in view of the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, the new dates for CA exams have been announced.

CA May Exams to be held in July

As per the latest notification, CA, May exams will be held in the month of July. The CA final exams. CA Intermediate exams and CA PQC exams will begin on May 5. The detailed schedule of the exams will be uploaded on the official website- icai.org, shortly.

The notice for the revised date of CA exams was shared on Twitter on Wednesday. "Important Announcement - ICAI Chartered Accountants Intermediate, Final & PQC Examinations for May 2021 will now commence from Monday, 5th July 2021. Detailed Schedule / Notifications for the said Exams will be announced shortly," reads the tweet.

ICAI had earlier scheduled to conduct the CA intermediate exams for the old and new courses from May 22 and the final exam was set to commence on May 21. The CA intermediate IPC old course exam was scheduled to begin on May 4 and conclude on June 4, while the CA intermediate new course exam will conclude on June 6. The CA Final exam for both, old and new courses was to conclude on June 5. However, both, the CA intermediate and final exams have been postponed due to the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.