CA Result 2021 Date: ICAI To Declare CA Final, Foundation Exam Results By September 14

CA Result 2021 Date: ICAI has announced the date to declare CA final and foundation exam results 2021. CA final, foundation results 2021 will be out by Sept 14.

CA Result 2021

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the release date for declaration of results for CA final exam old and new course and foundation exams 2021. As per the latest update, the CA final and foundation exam results will be declared on September 13 or by September 14. Candidates who have appeared for the CA exams will be able to check their results online by visiting the official website- icai.org. 

ICAI had conducted the CA exams for final and foundation courses from July 24 to July 30, 2021. The CA final exam under old and new scheme was held from July 5 to 19, 2021. Candidates will also get their results on their respective mail IDs. Candidates who wish to receive their CA results on their e-mail ID should register their requests from today, September 11 by visiting the official website- icaiexam.icai.org. 

Further, as per the official notice, candidates who register their request would be provided with the result on their mail id immediately after its declaration. ICAI has not mentioned any timing of the result. The result might release on September 13, evening, or September 14. 

How to check ICAI CA Result 2021

  • Visit the official website-icai.nic.in.
  • Click on Results tab
  • Click on the Foundation Result notification
  • Select the name of the exam (CA final or CA foundation) 
  • Key in the required login credentials and submit
  • Your CA results will be displayed on the screen 
  • Download and take its printout.
