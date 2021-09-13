Last Updated:

CA Results 2021: ICAI CA Final, Foundation Results Likely To Be Declared Today

ICAI CA Results 2021: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the CA final and foundation exam results 2021 today.

Written By
Nandini Verma
CA Results 2021

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK


Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the CA final and foundation exam results 2021 today.  As per the latest update, the CA final and foundation exam results will be declared on September 13 or by September 14. Candidates who have appeared for the CA exams will be able to check their results online by visiting the official website- icai.org.

ICAI had organised the CA exams for final and foundation courses from July 24 to July 30, 2021. The CA final exam under the old and new scheme was held from July 5 to 19, 2021. Candidates will also get their results on their respective mail IDs. Candidates who have registered to receive their results on mail can register online by visiting the official website- icaiexam.icai.org.

Further, as per the official notice, candidates who register their request would be provided with the result on their mail id immediately after its declaration. ICAI has not mentioned any timing of the result. The result might release on September 13, evening, or September 14.

How to Check ICAI CA Result 2021

  • Visit the official website-icai.nic.in
  • Click on the Results tab
  • Click on the Foundation Result notification
  • Select the name of the exam (CA final or CA foundation) 
  • Key in the required login credentials and submit
  • Your CA results will be displayed on the screen 
  • Download and take its printout.
READ | CA Exams 2021: ICAI releases CA exam schedule for Dec 2021, Check full date sheet & more
READ | CA Exams 2021: ICAI extended last attempt for inter & final course exam; check details
READ | ICAI releases important notice for CA examination 2021, check official notification here
READ | CA Result 2021 Date: ICAI to declare CA final, foundation exam results by September 14
Tags: CA Results 2021, ICAI CA results 2021, CA final result 2021
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND