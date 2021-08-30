Last Updated:

CA Results Likely To Be Announced By September 20, Here's How To Check Scorecards

CA results will be out in the month of September. ICAI official announced that the CA results may be out between September 15 and September 20, 2021.

Ruchika Kumari
CA results

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK


CA results announcement: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India also known as ICAI is gearing up to announce the result of the Chartered Accountants (CA) exams that was conducted this year. Earlier it was being predicted that the results will be out by September 15 but ICAI has not announced the result date yet. However, Dhiraj Khandelwal who is CCM of ICAI informed about the tentative dates on Monday, August 30, 2021. Addressing the rumours making rounds on social media about the dates, he took to Twitter to announce the result date. He tweeted, “I know lots of students waiting for result and there is huge gossip too on dates. Dates will be announced by ICAI once all work is done. However, on my estimates, CAs results should be there between 15-20th Sept.”

Websites to check

  1. icaiexam.icai.org
  2. http://caresults.icai.org/
  3. https://icai.nic.in/caresult/

How to check ICAI CA result

  1. Candidates who took the exam will have to visit the official website icai.org
  2. On the homepage, jump to the ‘announcements’ window
  3. Click on the result link
  4. Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the required credentials
  5. Post doing that the results will be declared on the screen 
  6. Candidates are advised to download a copy of the same

About ICAI

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament for regulating the profession of Chartered Accountancy in the country. The Institute, functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. The ICAI is the second largest professional body of Chartered Accountants in the world, with a strong tradition of service to the Indian economy in the public interest. 

Functions of ICAI

  • Regulate the profession of Accountancy
  • Education and Examination of Chartered Accountancy Course
  • Continuing Professional Education of Members
  • Conducting Post Qualification Courses
  • Formulation of Accounting Standards
  • Prescription of Standard Auditing Procedures
  • Laying down Ethical Standards
  • Monitoring Quality through Peer Review
  • Ensuring Standards of performance of Members
  • Exercise Disciplinary Jurisdiction
  • Financial Reporting Review
  • Input on Policy matters to Government
