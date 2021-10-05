CAG Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For Accountant, Auditor And Clerk Posts

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
CAG Recruitment 2021: Comptroller and Auditor General is inviting applications to fill vacancies under sports quota. The vacancies that need to be filled are for Auditor/Accountant and clerk. Candidates who are interested in the above-mentioned posts can check the details like eligibility and age limit here in this article. For more information, candidates can also visit the official website which is cag.gov.in.
The recruitment notice has been published on October 2, 2021. The last date to apply for the same is 30 days from date of publication. Candidates are advised to make sure that they apply by the end of this month.
Official notice reads, "The persons selected for the post of Clerk will have to qualify the Typing Test after appointment. The persons selected for the post of Auditor/Accountant will have to qualify the Departmental Confirmatory Test for Auditor/Accountant within two years from the date of their appointment. Failure to pass the typing test (for clerk) and confirmatory test (for Auditor/ Accountant) will render the Clerk/Auditor/Accountant, as the case may be,liable for discharge from service."