CAG Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For Accountant, Auditor And Clerk Posts

CAG Recruitment 2021: Comptroller and Auditor General is inviting applications to fill vacancies under sports quota. The vacancies that need to be filled are for Auditor/Accountant and clerk. Candidates who are interested in the above-mentioned posts can check the details like eligibility and age limit here in this article. For more information, candidates can also visit the official website which is cag.gov.in.

The recruitment notice has been published on October 2, 2021. The last date to apply for the same is 30 days from date of publication. Candidates are advised to make sure that they apply by the end of this month.

CAG recruitment 2021: Eligibility and direct links

For CAG accountant vacancies, CAG auditor vacancies, and CAG clerk vacancies, the minimum required age is 18 years and the upper age limit is 27 years.

Education Qualification

Auditor/Accountant: Bachelor's Degree of a recognized University.

Clerk/DEO-Grade-A: 12th class or equivalent qualification from a recognised Board or University.

Official notice reads, "The persons selected for the post of Clerk will have to qualify the Typing Test after appointment. The persons selected for the post of Auditor/Accountant will have to qualify the Departmental Confirmatory Test for Auditor/Accountant within two years from the date of their appointment. Failure to pass the typing test (for clerk) and confirmatory test (for Auditor/ Accountant) will render the Clerk/Auditor/Accountant, as the case may be,liable for discharge from service."

CAG auditor vacancies: Salary

Auditor/Accountant: Level 5 in the Pay Matrix (Pre-revised Pay in the Pay Band Rs. 5200-20200 with Grade Pay Rs 2800/-)

Clerk/DEO-Grade-A: Level 2

CAG recruitment 2021: Steps to apply