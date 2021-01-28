CAG Recruitment 2021: CAG Starts Recruitment Drive For 10811 Posts On Cag.gov.in/en

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India has invited applications for recruiting auditors and accountants. An official notice was released by CAG on its official website. All the interested and eligible candidates can now head to the official website https://cag.gov.in/en and apply for the 10811 posts. The last date for applying for the CAG 2021 vacancy is February 19,2021. Read on to know more about the CAG recruitment 2021.

CAG Recruitment 2021

What is the age limit for the CAG accountant recruitment?

The CAG notification mentions that candidates must be between the ages of 18 years to 27 years to be eligible to apply for the accountant and auditor post. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates from reserved category as per government’s guidelines. Candidates can check the notification to know the age relaxation details.

How to apply for CAG 2021 Recruitment?

Visit the official website cag.gov.in

Candidates will find something known as ‘Employee Corner’ given in the top navigation bar.

In the given box, they can now search for the CAG vacancy.

Once the candidate hits the search button, a new page will appear on their screen.

Enter your details and fill up the form

The next step is to upload relevant documents and send the hard copy of the documents and form on the address given below.

More about CAG

According to its official website, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India is the Constitutional Authority in India. The office was established under Article 148 of the Constitution of India. The person elected to the office is empowered to Audit all receipts and expenditure of the Government of India as well as the State Governments. The CAG is empowered with auditing the accounts of autonomous bodies and corporations substantially financed by the Government.

The CAG of Indian is also the statutory auditor of Government-owned corporations. Hence, they conduct supplementary audit of government companies in which the Government has an equity share of at least 51 per cent. All the reports produced by the CAG are laid before the Parliament/Legislatures and are being taken up for discussion by the Public Accounts Committees (PACs) and Committees on Public Undertakings (COPUs), both of which are special committees in the Parliament of India and the state legislatures. .

The official website also reveals that they CAG has 43,576 employees across the country as of 2021. In 1971 the central government enacted the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (Duties, Powers, and Conditions of Service) Act, 1971. In 1976 CAG was relieved from accounting functions.