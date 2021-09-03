Calcutta HC Rules No Protest Allowed Within 50m Of Visva Bharati University

Hearing the writ petition regarding the Visva Bharati University protest issue, the Calcutta High court on Friday pronounced that no protests can be held within 50 metres of the university in Shantiniketan, West Bengal.

In the order, the Calcutta HC also said that no staff of Visva Bharati University can be prevented from entering the premises and no protest should be held within a 50-metre, area of the university. The protestors who want to protest against the administration can't do that inside the university area.



Shantiniketan police were ordered by the court to break all the locks of the administration building, including the residence of the Vice-chancellor, Bidyut Chakrabarty. The security of the Vice-Chancellor shall be ensured by the deployment of three constables, the Court ordered. "The administration has to keep a close watch so that the university runs smoothly. No loudspeaker can be used in the Visva-Bharati University area," the Court said.



The court further directed that all the CCTVs in the campus premises shall be made functional. The Shantiniketan police station has also been asked to submit a report to the High Court.

Students continue to protest inside Visva Bharati University

This comes after the student bodies , including members of the Students Federation of India (SFI), the students’ wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) continued their unabated protests, inside the university campus, since August 27, as no resolution has been sought yet between the administration and students.



After trying out several ways to find a peaceful resolution via dialogue, the university administration moved to Calcutta High court asking the court for intervention. The administration has alleged that the students are not ready to drop the protests and have allegedly gheraoed the residence of the Vice-chancellor. Three students were expelled for disturbing the academic atmosphere in the university compound on January 9, by assembling at Chhatimtala and engaging in unruly behaviour in the name of protest, University claimed. Students at the institution are demanding that the expulsion of those three students shall be revoked, for which they have launched protests.



