Calcutta University Has Announced Its B.Com. Third Semester Result On Wbresults.nic.in

The University of Calcutta has announced the result for students in the third semester of Bachelors of Commerce or B.Com. The Calcutta University 3rd semester result is available for all the three, Honours, General, and Major Courses.

The result was made available on July 24, somewhere around 2.30 p.m.IST. Students who have appeared for the B.Com third semester examinations in 2020 can now access the result by heading on to Calcutta University’s official website wbresults.nic.in. Read on to know, “How to download the Calcutta University 3rd Semester result?”

Calcutta University Results: How to download the Calcutta University 3rd Semester result?

Visit the official homepage of the University of Calcutta, wbresults.nic.in On the official homepage, students will be able to see a link which reads B.Com Semester III (Honours/Generals/Majors) Examination-2020 Clicking on this link will direct the student to the official Calcutta University 3rd Semester Result page After arriving on this page, the student will be asked for Roll Number. Before proceeding to fill in their exam details, students must take a look at the disclaimer box which the students must read carefully before proceeding to view their results. In the disclaimer box, Calcutta University has mentioned that neither the National Informatics Centre nor the Board/Council/Institution/University is responsible for any unintentional error that may have occurred in the results published by Calcutta University. The university is also specific that the results published on the internet and are put up to provide immediate information to the examinees. The most important part of the disclaimer put up by the Calcutta University is that it has mentioned that the results cannot be treated as original mark sheets. The concerned Board/Council/Institution/University has rightfully provided the data and intimated for publication. After reading the disclaimer thoroughly, the student can then proceed to enter their roll number and click on the Submit button present on the bottom of the page. Finally, your Calcutta University 3rd Semester result will appear on the screen Students can view the result carefully and also download it on their digital device as a soft copy. Students can also take a print to keep a hard copy of their CU result 3rd semester 2020 handy for future reference.

Source: wbresults.nic.in

