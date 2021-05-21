Calcutta University B Com Result 2020 Of Odd Semester Exams Declared, Direct Links Here

Calcutta University on Friday declared the results of B Com for the first, third and fifth-semester exams for the BCom programme. The Calcutta University B Com result can be checked online. Students off odd semesters can visit the official website http://www.wbresults.nic.in/ to download their scorecard.

Calcutta University BCOM Result 2020

Calcutta University has released the results of Honours, general and major courses of the odd semesters. The CU BCom exams were held in the year 2020. The official website has three separate links for the first, third and fifth-semester exam results. The result links were activated at 4 pm on May 21.

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check Calcutta University BCom Results 2020. Alternatively, they can click on the direct links given below for the convenience of students. They must key in their roll number as mentioned in their admit card/ hall ticket to download their results,

How to check Calcutta University BCom Results 2020:

Visit the official website wb.results.nic.in Click on B.Com. Semester result (I/III/V) Exam 2020 links A new page will open Key in your roll number and submit Your BCom Results will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout.

Direct link to check CU B.Com Results 2020