Calcutta University Releases PG Merit List; Here's How To Download

Calcutta University PG Merit List 2021: Calcutta University has released the post-graduation merit list on Monday, September 20, 2021. The next step after releasing the merit list is completing the admission process by confirming their seats. The admission process must be completed between September 20 to 29, 2021. Candidates who applied for admission can check the merit list on the official website. The official website is caluniv.ac.in.

Candidates will have to confirm their seats by paying Rs. 5000 online. Candidates can download the Calcutta University PG Merit List 2021 by following the steps mentioned below. Candidates will have to fill up the enrolment form and mail the same after attaching the copy of the payment receipt. The email ID on which it should be transferred is coordinator.mbafmcu@gmail.com

Calcutta University PG Merit List 2021: Steps to download

Candidates should visit the official website of the University of Calcutta, caluniv.ac.in.

On the homepage, select the link which reads Calcutta University PG Merit List 2021

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will see results on the screen

Candidates should download the PDF file and are also advised to take a printout of the same for future reference

Candidates are advised to check their email IDs from time to time. Candidates are informed that the admission fee must be sent to “Co-ordinator, MBA in finance, Calcutta university, bank name: state bank of India, bank’s branch: Calcutta university branch”. Candidates must take note that the merit list is provisional in nature and candidates should fulfil all the criteria to take admission.

Image: PTI/Representative Image