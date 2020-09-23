Calcutta University Result For BA And BSc Semester 1 Released On 'wbresults.nic.in'

The University of Calcutta has finally announced the result for Bachelors of Arts (BA) and Bachelors of Science (BSc) semester one. The result has been announced for all the candidates who were pursuing a BA or BSc as Honours, General or Major course and had given the exam in 2019. The CU BA first semester result has been announced under the superior of the National Informatics Centre and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Students can now head to wbresults.nic.in and check their results.

Calcutta University Result

The Calcutta University Result was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has been announced on Wednesday, September 23. According to the Calcutta University website, students will need their roll numbers to access the result. The Calcutta University result for the B.Com Hons and General course has already been released by the university.

How to check the Calcutta University 1st semester result?

Visit the official results website wbresults.nic.in.

As soon as the website loads, the students of B.A. and B.Sc. courses will be asked to enter their roll number.

After entering the roll number correctly, the result page will finally load.

Candidates are advised to review the result carefully and also save a hard copy of it for future reference.

It is important to note that the University of Calcutta has stated on its official website that there is a possibility that some candidate’s results might contain some inadvertent errors. The online result is only meant for immediate examination by the student. They will not be treated as original mark sheets.

University of Calcutta: About the prestigious institution

Founded on January 24, 1857, the University of Calcutta is one of the oldest educational institutions in modern India. 1857 was also the year when the first war of independence had taken place in India. According to the university’s official website, it was founded upon the recommendations of the East India Companies' Court of Directors who had also suggested to set up universities in Delhi, Madras alongside Calcutta.

The University followed by a pattern set by the University of London. It has a rich history that spans over a period of 150 years. the University of Calcutta is one of the top varsities in India.

Some of its outstanding alumni’s include Bankimchandra Chatterjee, the poet who coined Vande Matram. Chatterjee was one of the first two students of the university's BA program. Swami Vivekananda, who is real name was Narendranath Dutta is also an alumni of the university.