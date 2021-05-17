Calcutta University Result For BA/BSc Odd Semester Declared, See How To Check Here

The University of Calcutta has released the BA/BSc result for the candidates. The Calcutta University BA result and Calcutta University BSc result was declared for the odd semester students, i.e. semester I, II and III. The candidates who had appeared in the Honours/General/Major examinations 2020 can now go to the official website of the University of Calcutta at www.exametc.com and check their Calcutta University result for the same.

Calcutta University result declared

According to reports, the Calcutta University result was declared today on May 17, 2021. The candidates who had appeared for the said examinations can check their BA and BSc odd semester results by entering their 12 digit roll number. Ever since the examination was conducted, the candidates had been eagerly waiting to get their Calcutta University BA result and Calcutta University BSc result. Details of the candidate like roll number, name, subject, theory and practical marks, total marks will be displayed on the online result. The University of Calcutta has also given an option to those candidates who are not satisfied with their performance in the recently declared Calcutta University result.

Such candidates can apply for rechecking of their papers. The application for this has to be done online through the official website of Calcutta University. Those candidates who wish to make use of this rechecking facility will have to apply for the same by paying a fee of ₹500 per subject. The applications should be done within 15 days of declaration of result. They can also give the supplementary exam online by applying within the time limit. Here is a look at how to check the Calcutta University BA result and Calcutta University BSc result.

Go to the official website of Calcutta University at exametc.com.

On the homepage, look for the link to Calcutta University result.

You will be redirected to a new page. On the webpage, enter the required credentials like roll number.

Cross-check once and click on the search button.

Your Calcutta University BA result and Calcutta University BSc result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of Calcutta University at exametc.com for any update and Calcutta University notification about the exam and result.

