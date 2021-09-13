Calcutta University Results 2021 Declared For BA, BSc, BCom Second Semester, Check Details

Calcutta University Results 2021: Calcutta University has announced results for the second Semester of BA, B.Sc, and B.Com courses. Calcutta University Results 2021 for the 2nd Semester of BA has been released on Monday, September 13, 2021. The scorecards have been uploaded in the second half at 3 pm. To be noted that the University did not confirm the date and time in advance. The results were announced soon after the Fourth-semester results. Candidates who took the CU BA, B.Sc and B.Com exams are eligible to check their results from the official website. The official website is wbresults.nic.in. In order to check results quickly, candidates should be ready with their Roll Number that was mentioned in the admit card.

As mentioned above, the University released the fourth Semester Results on September 10, 2021, and Semester 6 Results were released on August 31, 2021. The CU BA, B.Sc and B.Com 2nd Semester Results declared are for honours, general and major courses. The remaining results can also be expected soon. Candidates can check the step-by-step guide mentioned here to check the results.

Calcutta University results 2021: Website to check

wbresults.nic.in

Steps to check CU 2nd Semester Results

Candidates should visit the official website - wbresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ' B.A./B.Sc.Semester II(Honours/General/Major) Examinations,2021(Under CBCS).'

Candidates will have to enter the Roll Number and then click on submit

The Calcutta University Results 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates can check the scorecards by clicking on the direct link mentioned above

Calcutta University Result 2021 released is for the examination that was held in the month of August 2021. Calcutta University was founded in 1857. It is one of the oldest universities in the country. Recently, NIRF India Rankings ranked Calcutta University as Number four in all India and number one in West Bengal.