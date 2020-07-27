Calcutta University UG Admission 2020 Notification Released Now! See How To Apply

The University of Calcutta is all set to enrol students into the undergraduate programs for 2020-2021 sessions. The university has released an official notification inviting students to enrol into the university’s UG courses including BA, BSc, BCom, BMus, BBA. Candidates can check the details at the University of Calcutta official website at caluniv.ac.in from August 10th.

How to apply for Calcutta university admission 2020?

The admission portal link will be activated from August 10th on the official website to get used to with the online admissions process. However, the admission procedures will start on September 1st. The university has opted for an online mode of admission for this year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The last date to complete the University of Calcutta admission process is from September 1st to September 25th. This year, the students or the parents need not visit the university premises for the admission process. Instead, the candidates can apply for the complete admissions process through online mode itself. This is to assure that no physical presence of students is needed at the colleges.

Students who intend to get admissions into UG courses under the University of Calcutta needs to have a Class 12th pass certificate. The eligible candidates need not come to the university or college premises this year for the counselling process or for document verification purposes. Instead, the college will directly inform the eligible candidates via email or via telecommunication. After this process, only the candidates can submit their course fees through an online payment.

Candidates need to submit all the testimonials or documents at the time of filling the application form. So the candidates need to make sure that they have the required documents during the application process and even for the later stage in case the need for verification ever arises in future.

Calcutta University news

The University of Calcutta has announced the result for students in the third semester of Bachelors of Commerce or B.Com. The Calcutta University 3rd semester result is available for all the three, Honours, General, and Major Courses. The result was made available on July 24, somewhere around 2.30 p.m.IST. Students who have appeared for the B.Com third semester examinations in 2020 can now access the result by heading on to Calcutta University’s official website wbresults.nic.in.

