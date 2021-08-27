Calcutta University Waives Off Tuition Fees For Students Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Calcutta University has decided and announced that it will waive off tuition fees for students. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the challenges faced by people due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is to be noted that the offline classes have not been started yet. Calcutta University is conducting online classes these days.

Official notification of Calcutta University reads, "This is for the information of all concerned that in view of the present pandemic situation, the university has waived off tuition fees for different semesters."

Marksheet fee waived off

Candidates are hereby informed that the fees for marksheet have also been waived off along with the Calcutta university tuition fee for the benefit of students. Candidates should also know that the university has also decided to waive the fees that students were supposed to pay with respect to the marksheets. Now as per the recent decision, students will not have to pay for grade sheets of different semester examinations.

Calcutta University in ARWU Ranking

In the first fortnight of this month, Calcutta University has been ranked above IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Madras in the latest Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) by Shanghai Ranking Consultancy. CU has been ranked second among Indian institutes with only the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, positioned above it.

"It is not required for the students to pay fees for collecting the Mark sheets/Grade Sheets of different semester examinations," said the notification undersigned by acting registrar Debasis Das.