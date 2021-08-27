Calicut Uni Admission 2021: Schedule For Phase II UG, PG Entrance Exams Out, Check Here

Calicut University Admission 2021 process is being held for admissions to various courses. As per the schedule, the entrance examination for these admissions will be held in September 2021. As per an official notice released recently, the University has released the schedule for Phase II Undergraduate and Postgraduate, UG, PG Entrance Exams, The schedule has been uploaded on the official website. As per the schedule released, the exams will commence on September 2, 2021. For more details on Calicut University Admission 2021, candidates should visit the official website uoc.ac.in.

Important Dates

Exam for M.Sc Human Psychology, M.Sc Biochemistry, M.Sc Applied Psychology, M.Sc Microbiology will be held on September 2, 2021 between 10 am and 12 noon

Exam for M.A. Political Science, M.Sc Mathematics will be held on September 2, 2021 between 2 pm and 4 pm

Exam on M.Sc Statistics, M.A. Sanskrit will be held on September 3 on 10 am to 12 noon

Exam for M.A Economics, M.A Music, M.A Urdu will be held on September 3, 2021 between 2 pm and 4 pm

Exam for M.A Functional Hindi & Translation, M.A Hindi Language & Literature, M.Sc Health & Yoga Therapy will be held on September 6, 2021 between 2 pm to 4 pm

Exam for M.Com, M.A Arabic (Language & Literature) will be held on September 6, 2021 between 10am to 12 noon

Exam for M.Sc Food Science & Technology, M.A Folklore to be conducted on September 7, 2021 between 10 am to 12 noon

Exam for M.A English Language & Literature will be held on September 7, 2021 between 2 pm to 4 pm

Exam for M.Lib.I.Sc (Library & Information Science) will be conducted on September 8, 2021 between 10 am to 12 noon

Exam for M.A History will be held on September 8, 2021 between 2 pm and 4 pm

Exam for MCA (Master of Computer Application) will be held on September 9, 2021 between 2 pm to 4 pm

The examination for M.Sc Computer Science will be held on September 9, 2021 from 10 am to 12 noon

Exam for M.A Journalism & Mass Communication will be held on September 10, 2021 between 10 am to 12 noon

M.A Philosophy/B.Com (Hons) exam will be conducted on September 10, 2021 between 2pm to 4pm

M.A Sociology, Bachelor of Hotel Management exam will be held on September 13, 2021 between 10 am and 12 noon

The M.Sc Applied Plant Science, M.Sc General Biotechnology exam will be held on September 13, 2021 between 2 pm to 4 pm

M.Sc Biotechnology, M.Sc Applied Geology, LLM with Double Specialisation will be held between 10am to 12 noon on September 14, 2021

M.P.ED, B.P.ED Integrated, B.P.ED will be conducted between 2 pm and 4 pm on September 14, 2021

Calicut University UG & PG Entrance exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be held between 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be held between 2 pm to 4 pm. The admission will be done on the basis of the performance in the 2 hours long entrance exam. The question paper will have both subjective and objective type questions.

