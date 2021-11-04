Calicut University Exam Result 2021 For 1st, 2nd & 4th Semester Out; Check Direct Link

Calicut University Exam Result 2021:Calicut University has released the exam result for the first, second and fourth semesters. The results have been declared by the Calicut University examination controller on November 3, 2021. The result which had been released recently is for first semester SDE and BCA, 2nd semester MSc and fourth semester MCA and MSc results. All those students who got themselves registered and appeared in these exams can now check their results. It has been uploaded on the official website of the University of Calicut, UOC at results.uoc.ac.in.

To be noted that the University is releasing the semester results phase-wise. The exam was conducted in offline mode and candidates, as well as staff members, had to follow COVID protocols. The steps and the direct link to download Calicut University Exam Result 2021 have been mentioned below. In order to check results quickly, candidates should be ready with registration number, security code and password.

Calicut University Exam Result 2021: Step by step guide to check semester results here

Registered candidates who took the exam should visit the official website of the University of Calicut, uoc.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on ‘Exam’ and select ‘Examination Results’.

After being redirected, enter the credentials required to download the digital mark sheet.

The result will be displayed on the screen, cross check the details, and download the same

Candidates are also advised to take a print of the result for any future reference.

Here is the direct link to check Calicut University Exam Result 2021

Candidates must know that the University will issue a physical copy of the mark sheet to each candidate in due course. In case of any discrepancies, while downloading the results, students must reach out to the Help Desk of the University. For more details, candidates must visit the official website of Calicut University.