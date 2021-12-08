Calicut University Releases PG Rank List 2021, Here's Direct Link To Check The Same

Calicut University Admissions 2021: Calicut University on Tuesday, December 7 released the PG Rank List 2021. The list has been released for admission to various postgraduate courses offered by the university. Candidates can check the rank list on CAP ID login. The rank list consists of information about the candidates' name, form number, merit rank, qualifying status, index score, category, special category, percentage and stream allocated. The rank list has been prepared based on various factors such as marks in the qualifying examination, seat availability and also by considering the number of applicants. The steps to download the rank list as well as the direct link to check the same has been attached.

Apart from the rank list, the trial allotment list will also be released soon by the University of Calicut. All the candidates who took the PG admission entrance exam are advised to keep a thorough check on the official website of UOC, admission.uoc.ac.in. After the release of the allotment order, selected candidates will have to mark their presence at Calicut University for the document verification round. Here is the direct link to check the official notification.

Calicut University PG Rank List 2021: Here’s how to download

Candidates should go to the official website of the University of Calicut, UOC at admission.uoc.ac.in.

On the homepage, candidates should go to the ‘Admission’ tab and click on the link that reads, “PGCAP 2021 Rank List”.

Candidates will be redirected to the login window where they will have to enter the required credentials to log in.

The rank list will be displayed on the screen, candidates should check and download the UOC PG rank list

Here is the direct link to download the rank card

Last month Calicut University released the exam result for the first, second and fourth semesters. The results were declared by the Calicut University examination controller on November 3, for first semester SDE and BCA, 2nd semester MSc and fourth semester MCA and MSc results. University is the month of November released the semester results phase-wise. The exam was conducted in offline mode and candidates, as well as staff members, had to follow COVID protocols.