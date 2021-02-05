Canara Bank SO Admit Card 2020 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

Canara Bank SO Admit Card 2020: Canara Bank has released the admit card for its Specialist Officer recruitment exam. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment can download their Canara Bank SO admit card from the official website- canarabank.com. The online test will be held on February 14, 2021.

How to download Canara Bank SO Admit Card 2020

Visit the official website- canarabank.com

Go to the 'Careers' section given at the top right of the homepage

Click on 'Recruitment' tab

Click on the link that reads 'Recruitment Project - 2/2020 - Specialist Officers & Special Recruitment Drive under ST Category [NEW]

Then click on the link that states 'Click here to download Call Letter'

A login page will appear

Key in your roll number/ registration number and date of birth to log in

Your Canara Bank SO admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

Direct link to download Canara Bank SO admit card 2020

Canara Bank SO Exam Pattern

For candidates who have applied for postcodes between 1 and 23, there will be 150 questions carrying a total of 200 marks. The paper will comprise of three sections namely, Professional Knowledge in the area of specialization, Test of English, and Latest Developments in Banking Industry. Each section will have 50 questions. The first section will carry 100 marks while the rest of the two sections will carry 50 marks each.

For candidates who have applied for postcodes between 24 and 25, there will be 150 questions carrying a total of 200 marks. The paper will comprise of three sections namely, General Banking, Test of English, and Latest Developments in Banking Industry. Each section will have 50 questions. The first section will carry 100 marks while the rest of the two sections will carry 50 marks each.

Canara Bank SO Recruitment Details

Canara Bank had notified the SO recruitment advertisement in the month of November 2020. The online application window was open from November 25 to December 15. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill over 200 vacancies of Specialist Officers. The posts include Officer Scale- I, II, and III. The disciplines include Backup Administrator, Extract, Transform & Load (ETL) Specialist, BI Specialist, Antivirus Administrator, Network Administrator, Database Administrator, Developer/ Programmers System Administrator, SOC Analyst, Manager – Law, Cost Accountant, Chartered Accountant, Manager – Finance, Information Security Analyst, Ethical Hackers & Penetration Testers, Cyber Forensic Analyst, Data Mining Experts, OFSAA Administrator, OFSS Techno Functional, Base 24 Administrator, Storage Administrator, Middleware, Administrator and Data Analyst.

