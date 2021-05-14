Cancel CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Plea Filed In Supreme Court To Cancel Class 12 Exam

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court on Friday demanding to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams. Advocate Mamta Sharma has filed the plea in the apex court praying to declare the class 12 results on the basis of an 'objective methodology' within a specified timeframe. The plea seeks the court to direct the centre and the CBSE as well as CISCE to cancel the class 12 board exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, considering the safety of students and staff.

“Conducting Class 12 board examination is not possible because of surging COVID-19 cases. Even online or offline examination not feasible because of an unprecedented pandemic. Delay in the declaration of Class 12 results will hamper students taking admission in foreign universities. CBSE and CISCE must devise an object methodology to declare the results within the specified time otherwise it will affect around 12 lakh students”, the petition reads.

CBSE Class 10 board exams cancelled, class 12 exam postponed

CBSE had on April 14 announced to cancel the class 10 board exam and postpone the class 12 exams that were scheduled to begin on May 4 and end on June 14. The decision was taken followed by an intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a high-level meeting with the officials of the education ministry and CBSE. CBSE had earlier stated that the class 12 board exams will be held only when the COVID situation improves and it is conducive to hold the exams. It said that the situation will be reviewed after June 1 and the decision will be taken accordingly. The new dates for the exam will be announced 15 days in advance if the board decides to conduct the exam.

CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021: What we know so far

As per a report published in TOI, an official of the education ministry and CBSE have stated that the situation is under review and the CBSE class 12 board exam is likely to be cancelled altogether. The officials said that the situation is not conducive for holding an exam, as of now.

However, a CBSE official on Friday told PTI that no decision has been taken yet to scrap the Class 12 board exam. He also clarified that the final decision will be taken only after June 1. "It is clarified that no such decision has been taken regarding CBSE class 12 examinations as being speculated in certain sections of media. Any decision taken in this matter will be officially communicated to the public,” the board has said.