Capgemini Eligibility Criteria For Graduates And Freshers In 2020; Read Details

Quick links:
Capgemini is a French multinational company which offers consulting and technology and professional service throughout the world. This brand offers jobs to graduate aspirants according to their eligibility policy. If you are an aspirant, you can read this article about Capgemini's eligibility criteria to apply for a vacancy.
Also read: Goldman Sachs Executive Says Digital Banking In Demand Amid COVID-19
Also read: Video: Tiger Cub Carries Monkey On Its Back, Netizens Wonder 'where's Their Momma?'
Students who have a full-time degree in the following subjects can apply for Capgemini jobs-
· Those who have BE or B.Tech degree in the following streams can apply for Capgemini hiring
· Those who have M.Sc. in Computer science and Information Technology also fulfil the Capgemini eligibility criteria
· One aspirant should have at least 60% marks in their both 10th and 12th examination
· They should have a minimum of 60% marks in graduation
· A student is allowed to have a maximum one-year gap between their HSC (12th) and SSC (10th) exanimation. The same rule is also applied during graduation. If one has more that one year gap between their semesters, they are not eligible for Capgemini careers.
· One should not have any backlogs during the Capgemini hiring process.
Also read: ‘To Be Amused Or Curious?’: Wedding-themed Face Mask Design Leaves Anand Mahindra Baffled
Besides that, Capgemini eligibility criteria also have the following policies-
Also read: Liverpool Concedes Late Penalty, Draws 1-1 At Brighton