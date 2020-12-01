Capgemini Eligibility Criteria For Graduates And Freshers In 2020; Read Details

Capgemini is a French multinational company which offers consulting and technology and professional service throughout the world. This brand offers jobs to graduate aspirants according to their eligibility policy. If you are an aspirant, you can read this article about Capgemini's eligibility criteria to apply for a vacancy.

Capgemini eligibility criteria

Students who have a full-time degree in the following subjects can apply for Capgemini jobs-

· Those who have BE or B.Tech degree in the following streams can apply for Capgemini hiring

Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE),

Computer Science Engineering(CSE),

Information Technology(IT)

Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE),

Electrical Engineering.

Telecom Engineering

Electrical and InstrumentationEngineering(EI)

· Those who have M.Sc. in Computer science and Information Technology also fulfil the Capgemini eligibility criteria

· One aspirant should have at least 60% marks in their both 10th and 12th examination

· They should have a minimum of 60% marks in graduation

· A student is allowed to have a maximum one-year gap between their HSC (12th) and SSC (10th) exanimation. The same rule is also applied during graduation. If one has more that one year gap between their semesters, they are not eligible for Capgemini careers.

· One should not have any backlogs during the Capgemini hiring process.

Capgemini Recruitment Policies

Besides that, Capgemini eligibility criteria also have the following policies-

If one has applied for the Capgemini recruitment drive in the past six months, they cannot apply for the job drive

If one has been rejected in the Capgemini interview in the past, they should wait for at least six months before appearing for the recruitment drive.

If Capgemini has terminated the application of any individual in the past, they are not eligible to participate in the recruitment drive in the future.

In case an aspirant misses the opportunity to appear for the interview even after having the chance, they can apply again in the Capgemini recruitment hunt.

Indian citizens are preferred for the jobs, Besides that, graduates from Bhutan and Nepal are also eligible.

One should produce all mark sheets and educational achievements including the 10th, 12th, and Graduation mark sheets and certificates alongside their photocopies during their interview.

