IIM CAT: CAT 2020 Registration Process Starts Today; Check Details

The online registration process of IIM CAT has begun from August 5, 2020, Wednesday. According to a report by India Today, the Indian Institute of Management Indore has announced the date for Common Admission Test. CAT 2020 would take place on November 29, 2020. So, interested students can apply by registering on the official website at www.iimcat.ac.in. We have mentioned important details about CAT 2020 like CAT exam fees, and CAT syllabus, among other things.

What is CAT exam?

The Common Admission Test is an online MBA entrance exam for students who seek admissions into IIMs and other prestigious business schools in the country. IIM CAT takes place every year on rotation. Check information about the CAT syllabus, IIM CAT 2020 application, and CAT exam fees.

CAT syllabus

CAT Syllabus has three sections. The first one is Quantitative Aptitude, which involves Number System, Geometry, Algebra, among other topics. The next two categories in CAT syllabus are Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation, and Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension. After checking the CAT syllabus, here’s how to fill IIM CAT 2020 form.

IIM CAT 2020 registration

Students need to visit the official website of IIM CAT 2020 at www.iimcat.ac.in.

They have to visit the homepage before clicking on the link for IIM CAT 2020 registration.

Candidates need to proceed by entering credentials and submit it.

They can log in to the website and fill the IIM CAT 2020 form.

After this, students need to pay the CAT exam fees and click to submit the form.

CAT exam fees

The CAT exam fees are not the same for everyone. It depends on the different categories of candidates who are applying for IIM CAT 2020. Check details:

SC/ ST/ PwD candidates need to pay ₹1000 as CAT exam fees

Other candidates (general category) have to pay ₹2000 as CAT exam fees

Interested people can pay CAT exam fees through different modes of online payment. They can proceed with credit cards, debit cards, as well as net banking process. But no offline ways of CAT exam fees payment are available.

IIM CAT 2020 important dates

IIM CAT 2020 registration start date: August 5, 2020.

End date for IIM CAT 2020 registration process: September 16, 2020

