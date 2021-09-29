CAT 2021: Admit Cards To Be Released On October 27, Check Details Here

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has now confirmed the date and time for releasing the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 Admit Card. The admit cards will be released on October 27, 2021, as per the official website. IIM Ahmedabad will be releasing the CAT Admit Card 2021 at 5 pm on its website for candidates to download. The date and time along with all other details of the examination are available on the website - iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2021 exam is scheduled to be held on November 28, 2021, and the dates for the hall ticket has now been announced. The CAT 2021 hall ticket given to each registered candidate will contain important personal details. The admit cards will also have details on the venue, timings, rules and so on. Candidates must carry the admit cards to the exam and are advised to keep them safe until the results are out.

CAT 2021 Admit Card release date

Admit card will be released on October 27, 2021, at 5 PM

The last day to download admit card will be November 28, 2021

CAT 2021 will be held on November 28, 2021

Results will be declared in the second week of January 2022 (tentative)

Candidates must note that there are chances of change in the above-mentioned date and time and thus must check the website from time to time. A direct link on the website will be made available for candidates to check and download their admit cards, once they are released. Candidates are advised to check all details on the admit cards thoroughly before the exams.

IIM CAT 2021 will be conducted in test centres which will be spread across around 158 test cities. Candidates are given the option to choose any six test cities as per their preference. As per the official notice, "CAT 2021 is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programs of IIMs. CAT 2021 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. A list of such institutions is provided on the CAT website. IIMs have no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions".

“The Indian Institutes of Management will conduct a computer-based Common Admission Test 2021 (CAT 2021) on November 28, 2021, in three sessions. Detailed information on CAT 2021 may be obtained from the CAT website," the official notice reads.

Image: Shutterstock