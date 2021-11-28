CAT 2021 Analysis: Slot 2 Concludes, See Paper Review, Expected Cut Off & More

CAT 2021 Paper Analysis: Paper analysis for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 for the exam was held today, November 28, 2021. The slot 1 examination ended at 10:30 am, and slots 2 and 3 would begin at 2:30 and 4:30 pm, respectively. This year, more than 2 lakh candidates submitted application forms to participate in the IIM admission test this year. The Slot 1 examination difficulty level was moderate to difficult. Candidates can check the overall analysis of the examination here on this website. However, the entire analysis of the three slots will be available after the end of the examination at 6:30 pm. Candidates must note that the analysis here is strictly based on the expert's feedback. CAT 2020 was moderately difficult. Both slots 1 and 2 this time were relatively easy as compared to CAT 2020.

Analysis of CAT Paper 2

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad is conducting the Common Admission Test (CAT) today. According to experts' feedback, the slot was doable and not very tough compared to CAT 2020. While DILR was being a little time-consuming and lengthy. The VARC section was more inference-based and the overall exam had only 66 questions. Check the cutoff score below.

IIM CAT 2021 Cutoff: CAT 2021 Paper analysis

Section Expected Cut off Good attempts VARC 40-44 About 16-18 DILR 38-40 About 10-14 QA 41-46 About 14

Analysis of IIM CAT Paper 1

The examination included three sections: verbal and reading comprehension (VARC), data interpretation and logical reasoning (DILR), and quantitative aptitude. Questions in the examination included two types: MCQs and TITA, or typing in your answer (non-MCQs). The overall difficulty level of the exam was moderate to tough. Out of the three sections, VARC was relatively easy, while Quantitative Aptitude and DILR were moderately difficult, and the latter was lengthy. A total of 66 questions were asked in the examination, including VARC (24 questions), DILR (20 questions), and QA (22 questions).

