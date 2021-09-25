CAT 2021: Application Correction Window Opens; Here's Direct Link

CAT Application Correction Window: The Indian Institute of Management has opened the correction window for Common Admission Test, CAT 2021 applicants so that they can make the necessary corrections before the exam date. The CAT application correction window opened on September 25, at 10 am. The candidates will now be able to make the necessary corrections by visiting the official website of iimcat.ac.in. CAT 2021.

Every year, CAT is organized by the Indian Institute of Management, IIM Ahmedabad. The CAT 2021 examination is scheduled to be held on November 28, 2021, and candidates who wish to make corrections in their application window can do so till 5 pm on September 27, 2021. Meanwhile, candidates can get all the important details regarding CAT 2021 on this website.

This year, CAT 2021 will be conducted in online mode, based on a Computer Based Test (CBT) under the strict measures of COVID-19. The candidate must know that the examination department has set a question pattern based on the previous year's exam pattern, and the number of questions has also been reduced by the examination department. Candidates who want to make corrections in CAT application form can do it by following the below-mentioned steps and using this direct link - CAT Application Correction Window 2021.

CAT 2021: How to edit in the Application Correction window

STEP 1: To make changes in the CAT application form, candidates must visit the official website - iimcat.ac.in .

. STEP 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, ' Registered Candidate Login .'

.' STEP 3: Enter your login details, such as your User ID and password.

STEP 4: Automatically, the CAT 2021 Application form will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Now, make the necessary changes and submit them.

STEP 6: It is recommended to save and print a copy of the revised application form.

