CAT 2021 Exam: Check Exam Day Instructions, Things Allowed, Documents Required

CAT 2021 Exam: The Common Admission Test (CAT) Exam 2021 is scheduled to be held in 150 exam centers tomorrow, November 28, 2021. This time, the exam conducting body has imposed COVID measures, which students need to follow at their respective test centers while writing the exam. All the information related to the CAT 2021 Exam is available on this website, and students can also visit the official website for more updates - iimcat.ac.in.
According to the official notice, the examination would be conducted in three sessions: the morning session, the afternoon session, and the evening session. Carrying the admit card to the examination is mandatory for all, and candidates will be able to download their admit card by using credentials such as user id and password. There will be no separate notice issued to the candidates regarding their examination, and the admit card will contain all the important details such as name, application number, test center details, and reporting time of the candidates.