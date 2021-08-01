CAT 2021 Examination Date Announced, Application Process To Begin On August 4; See Details

Indian Institute of Management has announced CAT 2021 examination date. The CAT 2021 will be conducted on 28th November 2021. The registration process for the same will begin on August 4, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same at iimcat.ac.in. Here are the steps one needs to follow to register themselves. Candidates can also check the official notification on the official website by clicking on the link which reads CAT 2021 Advertisement.

CAT 2021: Important Dates

The registration process will begin on August 4, 2021

The registration process will end on September 15, 2021

Admit card will be released on October 27, 2021

The last day to download admit card will be on November 28, 2021

CAT 2021 will be conducted on November 28, 2021

Results will be declared in the second week of January 2022 (tentative)

CAT 2021: Details

An official notice released by IIMs read that CAT 2021 will be conducted in test centres which will be spread across around 158 test cities. Candidates will have to choose any six test cities as per their preference. As per the official notice, "CAT 2021 is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programs of IIMs. CAT 2021 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. A list of such institutions is provided on the CAT website. IIMs have no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions".

Official notice reads, “The Indian Institutes of Management will conduct a computer- based Common Admission Test 2021 (CAT 2021) on November 28, 2021 in three sessions. Detailed information on CAT 2021 may be obtained from the CAT website."

CAT 2021: Eligibility and fee

In order to be eligible to take the CAT exam, the candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree. The candidate should have secured at least 50% of marks or equivalent CGPA in any recognized university. Interested candidates are hereby informed that if they are in the final year of their graduation or even if they are waiting for the results, they are allowed to apply. Candidates falling under the UR category will have to pay a fee of Rs. 2,200. Candidates falling in SC, ST, and PwD category will be charged a registration fee of Rs. 1,100.