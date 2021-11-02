CAT 2021: IIM Ahmedabad Activates CAT Mock Test Link, Here's How To Attempt

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
All the candidates who will be appearing for CAT later this month are hereby informed that the mock test link for CAT 2021 has been activated now. IIM Ahmedabad has activated the CAT mock test link and registered candidates can now take the mock test for November 28 exam at iimcat.ac.in. Mock test gives students an idea of the examination process. It familiarises students with how to select the correct answers, save the correct answers and submit the same.
CAT is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to management programmes offered by several management institutes in the country. This year CAT will be conducted on November 28 at designated centres across the country. Candidates must know that they will not be charged with any fee for appearing in the mock test.
“The given Mock Test has been designed with a total duration of 120 minutes for the non-PwD candidate (40 minutes each for three sections) based on the pattern followed in the last year. The objective of this Mock Test is not to disclose the exam pattern for CAT 2021 and the actual exam may or may not contain similar type or number of questions,” read an official statement.