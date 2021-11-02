CAT 2021: IIM Ahmedabad Activates CAT Mock Test Link, Here's How To Attempt

All the candidates who will be appearing for CAT later this month are hereby informed that the mock test link for CAT 2021 has been activated now. IIM Ahmedabad has activated the CAT mock test link and registered candidates can now take the mock test for November 28 exam at iimcat.ac.in. Mock test gives students an idea of the examination process. It familiarises students with how to select the correct answers, save the correct answers and submit the same.

CAT is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to management programmes offered by several management institutes in the country. This year CAT will be conducted on November 28 at designated centres across the country. Candidates must know that they will not be charged with any fee for appearing in the mock test.

Steps To Appear For CAT Mock Test 2021

Step 1 - Candidates should at first visit the official website -- iimcat.ac.in

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the tab “Mock test”

Step 3 - Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to click on “sign in” tab and read the instructions

Step 4 - The mock test will appear on the screen

Step 5 - Candidates must read all the instructions very carefully and attempt the online CAT mock test and submit

“The given Mock Test has been designed with a total duration of 120 minutes for the non-PwD candidate (40 minutes each for three sections) based on the pattern followed in the last year. The objective of this Mock Test is not to disclose the exam pattern for CAT 2021 and the actual exam may or may not contain similar type or number of questions,” read an official statement.

CAT 2021 Admit Card: How to download

Registered candidates should visit the official site of IIM CAT on iimcat.ac.in

On the homepage, key in credentials and click on log in

Post logging in, the Admit card for CAT 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should cross check the details and download the admit card

Candidates are also advised to take its print out so as to carry it to the centre

Here is the direct link to download admit card