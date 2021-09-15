Last Updated:

CAT 2021: IIM CAT 2021 Registration Deadline Extended Till September 22

CAT 2021: IIM CAT 2021 registration deadline has been extended for one week. The registration window will close on September 22. Here's direct link to apply.

CAT 2021

IIM CAT 2021: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has extended the deadline to register for IIM CAT 2021 for one week. The CAT 2021 registration process that was scheduled to end on September 15 will conclude on September 22, 2021. The IIM CAT 2021 registration window was opened on August 4. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the management aptitude test by visiting the official website- iimcat.ac.in.

How to register for IIM CAT 2021

  • Visit the official website of IIM CAT 2021- iimcat.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on CAT 2021 registration link 
  • Register and create your ID and password
  • Log in using your login ID and password 
  • Fill in the CAT 2021 registration form carefully
  • Pay the CAT application fee and submit your form 

Direct link to register for IIM CAT 2021

As per the IIM CAT 2021 information bulletin, the exam will be conducted on November 28. CAT 2021 admit card will be released on October 27. The results will be announced in the second week of January 2022. 

CAT 2021: Important dates

  • The registration process will begin on August 4, 2021
  • The registration process will end on September 15, 2021
  • Admit card will be released on October 27, 2021
  • The last day to download admit card will be on November 28, 2021
  • CAT 2021 will be conducted on November 28, 2021
  • Results will be declared in the second week of January 2022 (tentative)

CAT 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who possess a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized university will be eligible for CAT 2021. The candidate should have secured at least 50% of marks or equivalent CGPA in any recognized university. Interested candidates are hereby informed that if they are in the final year of their graduation or even if they are waiting for the results, they are allowed to apply.

