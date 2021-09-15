CAT 2021: IIM CAT 2021 Registration Deadline Extended Till September 22

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
IIM CAT 2021: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has extended the deadline to register for IIM CAT 2021 for one week. The CAT 2021 registration process that was scheduled to end on September 15 will conclude on September 22, 2021. The IIM CAT 2021 registration window was opened on August 4. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the management aptitude test by visiting the official website- iimcat.ac.in.
As per the IIM CAT 2021 information bulletin, the exam will be conducted on November 28. CAT 2021 admit card will be released on October 27. The results will be announced in the second week of January 2022.
Candidates who possess a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized university will be eligible for CAT 2021. The candidate should have secured at least 50% of marks or equivalent CGPA in any recognized university. Interested candidates are hereby informed that if they are in the final year of their graduation or even if they are waiting for the results, they are allowed to apply.