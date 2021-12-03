CAT 2021: Over 83% Candidates Took Part In CAT; Male Aspirants 65%, Female 35%

IIM Ahmedabad CAT 2021: The Common Admission Test (CAT) was conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad on November 28, 2021. The CAT 2021 Examination was conducted was in three different slots in computer-based mode. The first slot started from 8:30 am–11:00 am, the timing for slot 2 was 12:30 pm–2:30 pm, and slot 3 was held from 4:30 pm–6:30 pm. According to the official statement released by the IIM Ahmedabad, "Around 1.92 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 2.30 lakh registered eligible candidates. The overall attendance was approximately 83% this year".

A total of 1.92 lakh candidates participated in the examination among them only 35% were females and 65% were male candidates and 2 candidates belonged under the transgender category. As per the official data in 2020, around 83.5 per cent of candidates participated in the b-school entrance exam, CAT 2020. This year, CAT was held at 438 test centers across 156 cities in India, and the duration of the test was 120 minutes, while candidates with physical disabilities were granted 160 minutes to complete the examination.

As per various media reports, IIT Ahmedabad will announce the official CAT answer key tentatively in the first week of December 2021. Once the answer key is out, it will be available on the official website of iimcat.ac.in. The CAT Result is expected to be released sometime around the second or third week of January 2022. Candidates must be aware that the CAT 2021 score is valid only till December 31, 2022.

(Image: PTI)