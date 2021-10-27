CAT Admit Card 2021 Released At Iimcat.ac.in, Here's Direct Link To Download

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has on Wednesday released the admit cards for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021. Candidates who have registered for the IIM CAT 2021 can now download their admit cards online. The CAT Admit Card 2021 is available for download on the official website- iimcat.ac.in.

How to download CAT Admit Card 2021

Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in On the homepage, click on the 'Registered Candidate Login' option Login using your user ID and password. Hit the submit button Your IIM CAT 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout.

Direct link to download CAT Admit Card 2021

CAT 2021: Key Dates

IIM Ahmedabad will organise the CAT 2021 on November 28, 2021. CAT results 2021 will be declared in the second week of January 2022 (tentative). The registration window for CAT 2021 was opened on August 4, 2021. The last date to register for the exam was September 22, 2021.

CAT 2021

IIM CAT 2021 will be conducted in test centres which will be spread across around 158 test cities. Candidates were given the option to choose any six test cities as per their preference. As per the official notice, "CAT 2021 is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programs of IIMs. CAT 2021 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. A list of such institutions is provided on the CAT website. IIMs have no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions". “The Indian Institutes of Management will conduct a computer-based Common Admission Test 2021 (CAT 2021) on November 28, 2021 in three sessions. Detailed information on CAT 2021 may be obtained from the CAT website," official notice reads.

CAT 2021 Exam Pattern

The format of the test will remain the same as last year (2020). The exams will be held in three shifts to avoid crowding at exam centres. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours. The exam will comprise three sections: i) Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, ii) Quantitative Ability, and iii) Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning. Candidates will be given 40 minutes for each section, PwD candidates will get 13 minutes and 20 seconds extra for each section.