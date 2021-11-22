CAT Exam 2021: IIM Ahmedabad Releases Important Instructions For Exam On Nov 28

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
CAT exam 2021: Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad has released important instructions for CAT exam. These guidelines need to be followed by candidates who are appearing for exams. This year the Common Admission Test will be conducted on November 28, 2021. The exam day guidelines can be checked in this article below. For more details, candidates should visit the official website iimcat.ac.in.
The exam will be conducted on November 28, 2021 in offline mode. Just a week before exam, Indian Institute of Management, IIM Ahmedabad has released important instructions that candidates must follow. This year, over 2 lakh candidates will be appearing for CAT Exam 2021. The exam will be held in three sessions and IIM Ahmedabad has said that the rules related to reporting timings, social distancing, and others should be followed in all the shifts.
IIM Ahemdabad will soon release detailed guidelines for CAT Exam 2021. It will be released on the official website. Candidates should also keep their self-declaration form ready and carry it to the exam hall on November 28, 2021. This form will be released along with CAT admit card.