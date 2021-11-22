CAT Exam 2021: IIM Ahmedabad Releases Important Instructions For Exam On Nov 28

CAT exam 2021: Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad has released important instructions for CAT exam. These guidelines need to be followed by candidates who are appearing for exams. This year the Common Admission Test will be conducted on November 28, 2021. The exam day guidelines can be checked in this article below. For more details, candidates should visit the official website iimcat.ac.in.

The exam will be conducted on November 28, 2021 in offline mode. Just a week before exam, Indian Institute of Management, IIM Ahmedabad has released important instructions that candidates must follow. This year, over 2 lakh candidates will be appearing for CAT Exam 2021. The exam will be held in three sessions and IIM Ahmedabad has said that the rules related to reporting timings, social distancing, and others should be followed in all the shifts.

CAT Exam 2021: Guidelines released by IIM Ahmedabad

Candidates should know that the entry gates will be closed at least 15 minutes prior to the examination timing. Therefore, candidates should reach centre on time. The first shift will begin at 7 am, second at 11 am and third in afternoon at 3 pm. Hence, candidates should reach the exam hall around these timings.

Candidates will have to follow social distancing all the time. No candidate will be allowed to crowd the area or share any items under any circumstances.

Candidates should not wear any jewelry or precious items in the exam hall, IIM Ahemdabad has said that the detailed instructions on the same will be released soon.

Candidates will be provided with sheets for rough work during the exam. Candidates will have to return the rough sheet to the examiner before leaving the exam hall.

IIM Ahemdabad will soon release detailed guidelines for CAT Exam 2021. It will be released on the official website. Candidates should also keep their self-declaration form ready and carry it to the exam hall on November 28, 2021. This form will be released along with CAT admit card.