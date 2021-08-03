CBSE 10th Result 2021 Declared; 99.04% Pass; Girls Outshine By 0.35%, See Details Here

CBSE 10th result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CBSE class 10th result 2021. Registered candidates can view and download their scorecards from the official websites as well as from various platforms. As the results have been announced, read to know CBSE class 10 result 2021 pass percent. Also, see highlights of this year's result.

CBSE class 10th results 2021: Highlights

Over 21.5 lakh students had registered for the 2021 examination. Out of them, more than 57,000 students scored above 95% in class 10. Over 2 lakh students managed to get scores between 90 to 95%. 99.04% pass percentage has been recorded this year. This year, girls have outshined boys by 0.35%. A girl from Uttar Pradesh secured her position as CBSE class 10th topper 2021. She got rank one as she scored 599 marks out of 600. To be noted that results are still under process for more than 16,000 students. Registered students who got their results or are on the waiting list are hereby informed that CBSE will not release the merit list this year as exams were not conducted.

Websites to check results

Cbseresults.nic.in Cbse.nic.in cbse.gov.in

CBSE 10th result 2021 download: Direct Links

Here is the direct link 1 to check CBSE class 10 scorecard Here is the direct link 2 to check CBSE class 10 scorecard Here is the direct link 3 to check CBSE class 10 scorecard

CBSE on Tuesday morning took to Twitter to announce that results will be out at noon. CBSE tweeted that results can be checked on digilocker too along with checking on websites. CBSE also activated a link by clicking on which students will be able to find their roll numbers. CBSE tweeted, "Dear Students Results can be accessed on https://cbseresults.nic.in or https://cbse.gov.in or DigiLocker Find your Roll Number using the Finder on https://cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/landing.aspx… #CBSEResults #CBSE"