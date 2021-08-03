Last Updated:

CBSE 10th Result 2021 Declared, Here Are Direct Links To Check CBSE Class 10 Scorecards

CBSE 10th result 2021: CBSE has declared class 10th results on August 3 at 12 noon. Here are the direct links one needs to click on to see their scorecard.

cbse 10th result 2021

CBSE 10th result 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE 10th result 2021. The results have been uploaded at 12 noon and are available to be downloaded from the official website. Registered candidates waiting to check results can do it now on the various platforms. Here are the direct links to check 10th results easily.

CBSE class 10 result 2021: List of websites to check

CBSE 10th result 2021 download: Direct Links

CBSE on August 3, 2021, announced that results will be out on Tuesday itself. CBSE decided to declare the results at 12 noon. CBSE tweeted that results can be checked on digilocker too along with checking on websites. CBSE has also activated a link by clicking on which students will be able to find their roll numbers. CBSE tweeted, "Dear Students Results can be accessed on https://cbseresults.nic.in or https://cbse.gov.in or DigiLocker Find your Roll Number using the Finder on https://cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/landing.aspx… #CBSEResults #CBSE"

CBSE 10th results: How to find roll number

  • Registered candidates waiting for results should click on the link given below
  • Click on the continue option placed below Roll number finder 2021
  • Select on the option which reads 'class 10'
  • OR here is the direct link to check the roll number
  • Enter name, school code, father's name, and mother's name
  • Click on search data, roll number will be displayed on the screen
  • Note down the roll number to check CBSE class 10 results

CBSE class 10 result 2021 how to check

  • Go to any of the websites- cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in mentioned above 
  • Click on the link which will read 'Senior School Certificate Examination (Class X) Results 2021'
  • You will be redirected to a page, enter your roll number and click on submit
  • The result will be displayed on the screen
  • Take a screenshot or download the same
  • Students can also take a printout for future reference

