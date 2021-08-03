CBSE 10th Result 2021 Declared, Here Are Direct Links To Check CBSE Class 10 Scorecards

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
CBSE 10th result 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE 10th result 2021. The results have been uploaded at 12 noon and are available to be downloaded from the official website. Registered candidates waiting to check results can do it now on the various platforms. Here are the direct links to check 10th results easily.
CBSE on August 3, 2021, announced that results will be out on Tuesday itself. CBSE decided to declare the results at 12 noon. CBSE tweeted that results can be checked on digilocker too along with checking on websites. CBSE has also activated a link by clicking on which students will be able to find their roll numbers. CBSE tweeted, "Dear Students Results can be accessed on https://cbseresults.nic.in or https://cbse.gov.in or DigiLocker Find your Roll Number using the Finder on https://cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/landing.aspx… #CBSEResults #CBSE"
Dear Students— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) August 3, 2021
Results can be accessed on https://t.co/JfDBA2YU8F or https://t.co/9z38Le7QWU or DigiLocker
Find your Roll Number using the Finder on https://t.co/1RMO8azHpP #CBSEResults #CBSE pic.twitter.com/vxdP1NFcLJ