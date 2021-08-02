Last Updated:

CBSE 10th Result 2021 Expected This Week; Result Date And Time To Be Announced Soon

CBSE 10th Result 2021 is expected to be declared this week. CBSE has not yet announced the date of the result declaration yet. Check full details here.

CBSE 10th Result 2021

CBSE 10th Result 2021: Lakhs of students are eagerly waiting for their CBSE class 10 result 2021. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already announced the class 12 result on July 30. Now all eyes are on the class 10th results 2021. 

CBSE class 10th result likely next week 

CBSE exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, had on July 30, Sai, "We will work on preparation of CBSE class 10th result announcement from today. We will try to release the results by next week." CBSE officials have not yet announced the date and time for CBSE class 10th result declaration. However, students can expect their results anytime soon in this week.

New Scheme for CBSE students 

The exam controller had also said that the CBSE examination board has made a scheme. Following that scheme, the board will be able to conduct more than one exam. He said, "We have created a scheme in which we will conduct more than one exam. On the basis of those numbers, we will be able to deliver exam results on time in case of a pandemic-like situation in the future."

How to check CBSE 10th result 2021

  • Visit the official website cbse.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on Results tab 
  • A new page will open (cbseresults.nic.in)
  • On the homepage of result portal, click on CBSE 10th result link 
  • Key in your roll number and submit
  • Your CBSE 10th result 2021 will be displayed on screen
  • Download and take its printout.

First Published:
