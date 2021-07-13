CBSE 10th Result 2021 Might Get Delayed Due To This Official Notification Of CBSE

CBSE 10th Result 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education's class 10th result is expected to be out soon. The official date for announcement of result is July 20, however, it is being speculated that results might get postponed. Speculations are being made because of a circular that was issued by CBSE to schools today. Through circular CBSE has asked schools to 'relook' at the marks that they have awarded to their students. Not being satisfied by the marks, Board has also reopened the portal for schools to submit marks again by 17th July 2021. CBSE will be releasing the result online on its official websites that are cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. To be noted that results will only be declared post 17th July that too only after Board approves it.

CBSE Circular: Highlights

CBSE has sent circular to Principal or Head of Institution Schools affiliated with CBSE. The subject reads 'completing data of Class X- 2021 examination'. The letter reads, "you are aware that the key objective of the Tabulation Policy of Class-X was to understand the principles of valuation namely reliability, fairness, and validity during the process of evaluation. To take care of the variation in the school-level evaluation process, standardized the scores across schools through a process of moderation of marks. This was necessary for the interest of fairness and to ensure that the marks allotted are comparable and there is no adverse impact or undue gain for any student because of the methodology and the processes of evaluation used by an individual school."

Notice further reads that to support schools CBSE gave best of three years performance including marks distribution and mean marks for reference purpose. However, CBSE after observation found that some schools have not followed reference distribution. The notification reads, "some schools have bunched the marks in the upper bracket of the given reference range. e.g. instead of distributing theory marks in 70-80 range, marks have been bunched between 77-80 range." CBSE believes that it is unfair to the few actually deserving candidates, whose performance will fall in this range of marks. Accounts of schools that bunched marks will be opened till 17th July 2021. Schools will have to complete their work till then. If schools do not follow directions then CBSE will moderate marks itself and will initiate action against the schools.