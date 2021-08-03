CBSE 10th Result 2021 OUT; Here's How To Check CBSE Class 10 Result On Mobile, App And SMS

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday declared the CBSE 10th result 2021. Candidates who are registered for class 10th can check their CBSE class 10 results on the official website- cbse.gov.in. Those who do not have access to computers, laptops or cannot go to cyber cafes can also check their CBSE results on their smartphones.

Candidates must have a smartphone with an active internet connection. They must keep their roll number handy. Follow the steps given below to check their results.

How to check CBSE 10th result 2021 on mobile

Open Google Chrome or any mobile browser on your smartphone Visit cbse.gov.in Click on Results tab A result page will open Click on the CBSE 10th result 2021 link Key in your roll number and submit Your CBSE 10th result will be displayed on the screen Download or take its screenshot and save it for the future.

How to get CBSE class 10 result 2021 via SMS

Type CBSE10 < ROLLNUMBER > < ADMITCARDID > and send it to 7738299899.

How to check CBSE 10th result on DigiLocker App

Download the DigiLocker app from Google Play Store or App store Create an account if you are a new user or simply log in if you have an account in DigiLocker Key in your mobile number or Aadhaar card and enter a six-digit pin Click on login, Digi locker will be opened OR enter username and six-digit pin and click on submit Class 10th results will be displayed on the app download the same

How to view results on UMANG App