CBSE 10th Result 2021 To Be Out At 12 Noon, See When And Where To Check Scorecard

CBSE 10th result 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to release the Class 10th results on Tuesday. CBSE on August 3, 2021, announced that results will be out on Tuesday itself. CBSE has decided to declare the results at 12 noon. Here is the list of websites and also the steps one needs to follow to download their class 10th scorecard.

CBSE Class X Results to be announced today at 12 Noon.#CBSEResults #CBSE pic.twitter.com/LJU1MUaB4Z — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) August 3, 2021

CBSE class 10 result 2021 date and time

Results will be declared on August 3, 2021

Results will be declared at 12 noon

CBSE Class 10th results: List of websites to check

CBSE 10th results: How to find roll number

Registered candidates waiting for results should click on the link given below

Click on the continue option placed below Roll number finder 2021

Select on the option which reads 'class 10'

OR here is the direct link to check the roll number

Enter name, school code, father's name, and mother's name

Click on search data, roll number will be displayed on the screen

Note down the roll number to check CBSE class 10 results

Dear Students

Results can be accessed on https://t.co/JfDBA2YU8F or https://t.co/9z38Le7QWU or DigiLocker



Find your Roll Number using the Finder on https://t.co/1RMO8azHpP #CBSEResults #CBSE pic.twitter.com/vxdP1NFcLJ — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) August 3, 2021

CBSE class 10 result 2021 how to check

Go to any of the websites- cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in mentioned above

Click on the link which will read 'Senior School Certificate Examination (Class X) Results 2021' (Candidates are hereby informed that CBSE class 10 result 2021 link will be activated at 12 noon)

You will be redirected to a page, enter your roll number and click on submit

The result will be displayed on the screen

Take a screenshot or download the same

Students can also take a printout for future reference

CBSE 10th results 2021 download: How to create an account on Digilocker

Go to the play store, find the DigiLocker app and download it

Enter the name and date of birth, choose gender and enter your mobile number

Candidates will be asked to set a six-digit security PIN, candidates are advised to set a strong PIN

Enter valid email ID and Aadhaar number

Submit the details and choose or set your username, account will be created

How to view documents on Digi locker