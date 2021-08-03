CBSE 10th Result 2021 To Be Out At 12 Noon, See When And Where To Check Scorecard

CBSE 10th result 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to release the Class 10th results on Tuesday. CBSE on August 3, 2021, announced that results will be out on Tuesday itself. CBSE has decided to declare the results at 12 noon. Here is the list of websites and also the steps one needs to follow to download their class 10th scorecard.
CBSE class 10 result 2021 date and time
- Results will be declared on August 3, 2021
- Results will be declared at 12 noon
CBSE Class 10th results: List of websites to check
CBSE 10th results: How to find roll number
- Registered candidates waiting for results should click on the link given below
- Click on the continue option placed below Roll number finder 2021
- Select on the option which reads 'class 10'
- OR here is the direct link to check the roll number
- Enter name, school code, father's name, and mother's name
- Click on search data, roll number will be displayed on the screen
- Note down the roll number to check CBSE class 10 results
CBSE class 10 result 2021 how to check
- Go to any of the websites- cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in mentioned above
- Click on the link which will read 'Senior School Certificate Examination (Class X) Results 2021' (Candidates are hereby informed that CBSE class 10 result 2021 link will be activated at 12 noon)
- You will be redirected to a page, enter your roll number and click on submit
- The result will be displayed on the screen
- Take a screenshot or download the same
- Students can also take a printout for future reference
CBSE 10th results 2021 download: How to create an account on Digilocker
- Go to the play store, find the DigiLocker app and download it
- Enter the name and date of birth, choose gender and enter your mobile number
- Candidates will be asked to set a six-digit security PIN, candidates are advised to set a strong PIN
- Enter valid email ID and Aadhaar number
- Submit the details and choose or set your username, account will be created
How to view documents on Digi locker
- Go to the Digilocker app
- Enter your mobile number or aadhaar card and enter a six-digit pin
- Click on login, Digi locker will be opened
- OR enter username and six-digit pin and click on submit
- Class 10th results will be displayed on the app download the same