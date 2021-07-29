Last Updated:

CBSE 10th Result 2021 Update: Results To Be Out Soon, Here's How To Check On UMANG App

CBSE 10th Result 2021 will be declared anytime soon. Here is how to view both class 10th and 12th results on the UMANG application and DigiLocker.

CBSE 10th result

CBSE 10th Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is gearing up to announce Class 10th and also class 12th results 2021. The CBSE class 10 result 2021 will be declared anytime soon. The Board has not announced the exact date yet, however, CBSE through a tweet said that it will be declared soon. CBSE on July 28, shared a meme on its Twitter handle. The graphic is related to Amazon Prime Video's thriller series named The Family Man. In the meme shared, actor Manoj Bajpayee is asking Uday Mahesh (Chellam Sir), “when will CBSE results be declared?" Chellam Sir asks Tiwari not to be a “minimum parent” and be positive about the results as they will be out soon. The caption on the tweet reads, "Don't be a Minimum G̶u̶y̶ Parent. #StayCalm #StayHopeful #CBSEResults #CBSE".

As mentioned, the official dates have not been announced but Supreme Court has set a deadline for declaring results. It has directed all the boards to release class 10th and 12th results by July end. Students awaiting results are advised to check cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in regularly for the latest updates. This time, the CBSE class 10th result will be released without the Board exams. CBSE Exams 2021 was earlier scheduled to begin on May 4 but it got cancelled due to the second wave of COVID-19.

CBSE class 10th results: Medium to check results

How to see results on UMANG App

  • Download the Umang App from Google Play Store
  • Select CBSE from the options available on the home page
  • Enter credentials like roll number and admit card ID
  • Check and download your CBSE Class 10 Result 2021

How to create an account on Digilocker

  • Go to the Google Play Store, find the DigiLocker app and download it
  • Enter the name and date of birth, choose gender and enter your mobile number
  • Candidates will be asked to set a six-digit security PIN, and are advised to set a strong PIN
  • Enter valid email ID and Aadhaar number
  • Submit the details and choose or set your username, account will be created 

How to download documents on Digilocker

  • Go to the Digilocker app
  • Enter your mobile number or Aadhaar card number and enter a six-digit pin
  • Click on login, Digi locker will be opened
  • Or enter username and six-digit pin and click on submit
  • Results will be displayed on the app download the same

How to get results via SMS

  • Type CBSE10 < ROLLNUMBER > < ADMITCARDID > and send it to 7738299899.

