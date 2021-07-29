CBSE 10th Result 2021 Update: Results To Be Out Soon, Here's How To Check On UMANG App

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
CBSE 10th Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is gearing up to announce Class 10th and also class 12th results 2021. The CBSE class 10 result 2021 will be declared anytime soon. The Board has not announced the exact date yet, however, CBSE through a tweet said that it will be declared soon. CBSE on July 28, shared a meme on its Twitter handle. The graphic is related to Amazon Prime Video's thriller series named The Family Man. In the meme shared, actor Manoj Bajpayee is asking Uday Mahesh (Chellam Sir), “when will CBSE results be declared?" Chellam Sir asks Tiwari not to be a “minimum parent” and be positive about the results as they will be out soon. The caption on the tweet reads, "Don't be a Minimum G̶u̶y̶ Parent. #StayCalm #StayHopeful #CBSEResults #CBSE".
Don't be a Minimum G̶u̶y̶ Parent.#StayCalm #StayHopeful#CBSEResults #CBSE— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) July 28, 2021
cc @BajpayeeManoj @rajndk @Suparn @sharibhashmi @sumank pic.twitter.com/M0WaXGiCib
As mentioned, the official dates have not been announced but Supreme Court has set a deadline for declaring results. It has directed all the boards to release class 10th and 12th results by July end. Students awaiting results are advised to check cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in regularly for the latest updates. This time, the CBSE class 10th result will be released without the Board exams. CBSE Exams 2021 was earlier scheduled to begin on May 4 but it got cancelled due to the second wave of COVID-19.