CBSE 10th Term-1 Science Exam: Check Paper Analysis & Students' Reactions Here

CBSE Board exam 2022: The second major paper of class 10th term-1 exam was conducted on Thursday, December 2, 2021. The class 10 major exam began with social studies (SST) paper and the second exam was of Science subject. Around 16 lakh candidates registered themselves to appear for the exam. The exam concluded at 1 pm and this time students were given 20 minutes' additional time to read the question paper before the commencement of exams. The third paper is on home science which will be conducted on December 3, 2021. The CBSE 10th science paper analysis can be checked here.

CBSE Class 10th Science paper analysis

Krish Singh a CBSE class 10 student who took the Science exam today found the paper a bit lengthy. He said that level of the question was moderate. It was not at all hard. The only issue which he and his few other classmates faced was that they were not able to answer all the questions due to lack of time. Krish finds filling the OMR sheet a time taking task and said that due to lack of time, he had to guess the answers to the last four questions. Talking about questions, he said that only four to five numerical-based questions were asked in the Physics section and the rest of the paper was concept-based. He further said that no question was wrong or was asked out of the syllabus.

Another student Masoom Kumari said that overall the paper was easy. On one hand, she said that the OMR sheet filling process is a bit confusing as due to it, she got confused and ended up writing the wrong answer in the box. On the other hand, Masoom expressed happiness that the work of drawing diagrams has been eliminated from the Biology section due to the use of OMR sheets. She said that 20 minutes is enough time to read and understand questions and 90 minutes provided to answer is also enough to answer questions.

CBSE Term-1 Exam 2022: New pattern being followed

This year for the first time, CBSE has divided the exam into two parts namely minor and major. CBSE has already conducted term-1 exam for class 10th and 12th minor papers and is currently conducting exams for major papers. The exams for minor papers began on November 16. The CBSE class 10th exams for major papers began on November 30 and will conclude on December 11. CBSE class 12th exams for major papers started on December 1 and will continue till December 22. The exams are being held from 11:30 am to 1 pm. The duration of each paper is 90 minutes. CBSE is holding the board exams in OMR sheets for the first time this academic session. In the CBSE Term 1 exam students have to darken the correct option using a black or blue point pen only.