'CBSE 12 Exams Should Be Held After COVID Infection Is Reduced': Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

As the uncertainty over the future of the CBSE class 12 board exam continues Jharkhand Chief Minister Heaent Soren on Sunday took to his official Twitter handle and informed that he had participated in participating in a video conference, which was organized by the Central Board of Secondary Education. The Jharkhand Chief Minister said that during the meeting, he had put forth the opinion of the people of his state. This meeting was held in connection with the CBSE 12th board examination, professional courses and entrance examination.

Jharkhand CM on CBSE 12 board exam meeting

Hemant Soren said, "Keeping all these things in mind, I have suggested that the date of all upcoming examinations should be fixed only after the effect of corona infection is reduced or controlled."

While stating that worrying about the young generation is everyone's duty, Hemant Soren said suggestions concerning change in subjects, the home centre has been given by keeping in mind the current scenario.

सब्जेक्ट में बदलाव, होम सेंटर इत्यादि ये सभी सुझाव निश्चित रूप से काफी चीजों एवं बच्चों के भविष्य को ध्यान में रखकर दिया गया है।



इन सभी बातों को ध्यान में रख मैंने सुझाव दिया है कि आगामी सभी परीक्षाओं की तारीख कोरोना संक्रमण का प्रभाव कम अथवा नियंत्रित होने के बाद ही तय किया 6/8 — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) May 23, 2021

Remarking that enough time will be given to CBSE Class 12 students to prepare, Soren said that he has also suggested that the syllabus should also be altered for the students in the current situation. He said that the date of the examination should be determined only if the infection is reduced. "I will send my detailed suggestion in writing to the Central Board of Secondary Education (Union Ministry of Education) within 2 days," he added.

CBSE board exam dates to be announced on June 1?

Pokhriyal said that a deadline of May 25 has been set for the suggestions after which an 'informed and collaborative decision' will be reached regarding Class 12 board exams. Sources have hinted that the CBSE is persistent in conducting exams, with a tweak in the regular pattern, while the Centre has left the decision of state board examinations with the States. The dates and format of conducting class 12 board exams, if held, will be announced on June 1, sources added.

In the meeting that was attended by several Union Ministers including Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh and Prakash Javadekar, the Centre has asked States to see if some exams of main subjects can be held under strict COVID protocol, and for the rest of the subjects, internal assessment could be used. Sources have reported that the CBSE has suggested reducing the exam duration from 180 minutes to 90 minutes. On the other hand, States have reportedly demanded to postpone class 12 CBSE board exams till September this year.

Delhi govt against holding exams: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has asserted that the AAP government in the national capital is not in favour of holding any examination amid the COVID-19 pandemic. After a key meeting with CBSE officials, the Centre and State representatives on Sunday morning, Sisodia said that the Union Government has proposed two solutions, both in favour of holding examinations, which have been opposed by the Delhi government. The Deputy CM added that he has urged the Centre to vaccinate children, asserting that it is the need of the hour, before conducting class 12 CBSE exams or any other competitive examinations.

Addressing a press briefing on Sunday noon, Sisodia said that the Centre had proposed two ways to conduct exams after it was postponed earlier this year due to the second COVID-19 wave. These include holding examinations for only major subjects whereas the other option would be to tweak the paper pattern. However, emphasizing that the Delhi government stands against the proposal of holding any examination at this hour, Sisodia said that he proposed and would also be writing to the Centre, in the same regard, to expedite the procedure to vaccinate children.

