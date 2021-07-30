CBSE 12th Result 2021 Declared, Here Are The Direct Links To Check Scorecard Online

CBSE 12th result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released class 12th results on Friday. Registered students can now check their CBSE class 12 results on the official websites. Students can also check their results on UMANG app, Digi locker, and via SMS too. Here are the steps to download results on various applications. CBSE Board on Friday morning took to Twitter to announce the result date. CBSE tweeted a meme that reads 'Aakhir wo din aa hi gya' with a caption, CBSE Class XII Result to be announced today at 2 P.M. CBSE also asked students to keep their Roll Number handy for quick reference.

CBSE 12th results: How to find roll number

Click on this link

Click on the continue option placed below Roll number finder 2021

Select on the option which reads 'class 12'

OR here is the direct link to check the roll number

Enter name, school code, father's name, and mother's name

Click on search data, roll number will be displayed on the screen

Note down the roll number to check CBSE class 10 results

CBSE class 12 results: How to check on website

Go to any of these websites- cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

Click on the link which reads 'Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2021'

You will be redirected to a page, enter your roll number and click on submit

OR here are the three direct links to check results, link 1, link 2, link 3

The result will be displayed on the screen

Take a screenshot or download the same

Students can also take a printout for future reference

CBSE 12th results 2021 download: How to create an account on Digilocker

Go to the play store, find the DigiLocker app and download it

Enter the name and date of birth, choose gender and enter your mobile number

Candidates will be asked to set a six-digit security PIN, candidates are advised to set a strong PIN

Enter valid email ID and Aadhaar number

Submit the details and choose or set your username, account will be created

How to view documents on Digi locker

Go to the Digilocker app

Enter your mobile number or aadhaar card and enter a six-digit pin

Click on login, Digi locker will be opened

OR enter username and six-digit pin and click on submit

Results will be displayed on the app download the same

How to view results on UMANG App

Download the Umang App from Google Play Store

Select CBSE from the options available on the home page

Enter credentials like roll number and admit card ID

Check and download your CBSE Class 12 Result 2021

How to check results on SMS

Students will have to type < CBSE12 > Space < Roll No. > Space < Admit Card ID > and send it to 7738299899

CBSE class 12 assessment criteria

Here is how CBSE class 12 how marks have been calculated. Students have got results based on their performance in the final examinations for Classes 10 and 11 as well as the pre-board examinations for Class 12. The CBSE-appointed 12-member committee suggested a 30:30:40 methodology, with Class 10 and 11 final results receiving 30% each and Class 12 pre-board examinations receiving 40% of the weight.