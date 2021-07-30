CBSE 12th Result 2021 Declared, Here Are The Direct Links To Check Scorecard Online

CBSE 12th result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released class 12th results on Friday. Registered students can now check their CBSE class 12 results on the official websites. Students can also check their results on UMANG app, Digi locker, and via SMS too. Here are the steps to download results on various applications. CBSE Board on Friday morning took to Twitter to announce the result date. CBSE tweeted a meme that reads 'Aakhir wo din aa hi gya' with a caption, CBSE Class XII Result to be announced today at 2 P.M. CBSE also asked students to keep their Roll Number handy for quick reference.
CBSE 12th results: How to find roll number
- Click on this link
- Click on the continue option placed below Roll number finder 2021
- Select on the option which reads 'class 12'
- OR here is the direct link to check the roll number
- Enter name, school code, father's name, and mother's name
- Click on search data, roll number will be displayed on the screen
- Note down the roll number to check CBSE class 10 results
CBSE class 12 results: How to check on website
- Go to any of these websites- cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.
- Click on the link which reads 'Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2021'
- You will be redirected to a page, enter your roll number and click on submit
- OR here are the three direct links to check results, link 1, link 2, link 3
- The result will be displayed on the screen
- Take a screenshot or download the same
- Students can also take a printout for future reference
CBSE 12th results 2021 download: How to create an account on Digilocker
- Go to the play store, find the DigiLocker app and download it
- Enter the name and date of birth, choose gender and enter your mobile number
- Candidates will be asked to set a six-digit security PIN, candidates are advised to set a strong PIN
- Enter valid email ID and Aadhaar number
- Submit the details and choose or set your username, account will be created
How to view documents on Digi locker
- Go to the Digilocker app
- Enter your mobile number or aadhaar card and enter a six-digit pin
- Click on login, Digi locker will be opened
- OR enter username and six-digit pin and click on submit
- Results will be displayed on the app download the same
How to view results on UMANG App
- Download the Umang App from Google Play Store
- Select CBSE from the options available on the home page
- Enter credentials like roll number and admit card ID
- Check and download your CBSE Class 12 Result 2021
How to check results on SMS
- Students will have to type < CBSE12 > Space < Roll No. > Space < Admit Card ID > and send it to 7738299899
CBSE class 12 assessment criteria
Here is how CBSE class 12 how marks have been calculated. Students have got results based on their performance in the final examinations for Classes 10 and 11 as well as the pre-board examinations for Class 12. The CBSE-appointed 12-member committee suggested a 30:30:40 methodology, with Class 10 and 11 final results receiving 30% each and Class 12 pre-board examinations receiving 40% of the weight.