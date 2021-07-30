CBSE 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: CBSE Class 12 Results Declared, See Direct Links Here

Quick links:
IMAGE: PTI
CBSE has declared class 12th results 2021 on its official website- cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE has uploaded 3 links to download CBSE class 12 scorecards.
In just few minutes, CBSE will announce Class 12th results. Students will get their results at 2 pm today.
Download the Umang App from Google Play Store
Select CBSE from the options available on the home page
Enter credentials like roll number and admit card ID
Check and download your CBSE Class 10 Result 2021
Download the Digilocker app from Google Play Store or App store
Open the app
Enter your mobile number or aadhaar card and enter a six-digit pin
Click on login, Digi locker will be opened
OR enter username and six-digit pin and click on submit
Results will be displayed on the app download the same
CBSE board result for class 12th will be based on the CBSE Class 10 results for the batch, their performance in Class 11th and Class 12th. Attorney General KK Venugopal on June 17 had said, "As for 11th, marks are similar and are averaged out after taking into consideration the units and the term exams along. Any other additional exams including the final are also being considered. He further added that practical exams will be for 100% therefore 30 questions each for Class 10th and 11th are taken as weightage, for class 12th, 40% will be taken as weightage."
Visit the official website - cbse.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Results tab
A new page will open
Click on the CBSE Class 12th Results 2021 link
Key in your roll number/ required login credentials and submit
Your CBSE class 12th result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
Download and take its printout.
Students can access their CBSE 12th results on websites as well as via SMS. Candidates will have to type CBSE12 < ROLLNUMBER > < ADMITCARDID > and send it to 7738299899.
CBSE on Friday shared a meme to announce the date and time of CBSE class 12th result 2021. CBSE shared a photo with the caption "Aakhir wo din aa hi gaya".
CBSE Class XII Result to be announced today at 2 P.M.#ExcitementLevel💯%#CBSEResults #CBSE pic.twitter.com/eWf3TUGoMH— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) July 30, 2021
The day has finally come. CBSE is all set to declare the class 12 board results 2021 today at 2 pm. See how to check results.