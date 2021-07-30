Last Updated:

CBSE 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: CBSE Class 12 Results Declared, See Direct Links Here

CBSE 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: CBSE has declared class 12 results 2021 today at 2 pm. See how to check class 12 results on various platforms like DigiLocker, Umang app, websites and other details

Written By
Nandini Verma
CBSE 12th Result 2021 Live Updates

IMAGE: PTI

CBSE 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: CBSE has declared class 12 results 2021 today at 2 pm. See how to check class 12 results on various platforms like DigiLocker, Umang app, websites and other details
14:10 IST, July 30th 2021
CBSE 12th Results 2021: Direct links to check scorecard

CBSE class 12 results 2021- Link 1

CBSE class 12 results 2021- Link 2

CBSE class 12 results 2021- Link 3

14:03 IST, July 30th 2021
CBSE class 12 results 2021 declared

CBSE has declared class 12th results 2021 on its official website- cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE has uploaded 3 links to download CBSE class 12 scorecards. 

13:44 IST, July 30th 2021
CBSE 12th Results 2021 to be declared shortly

In just few minutes, CBSE will announce Class 12th results. Students will get their results at 2 pm today. 

13:40 IST, July 30th 2021
13:02 IST, July 30th 2021
How to check CBSE 12th results: How to check result on Umang App

Download the Umang App from Google Play Store

Select CBSE from the options available on the home page

Enter credentials like roll number and admit card ID

Check and download your CBSE Class 10 Result 2021

12:15 IST, July 30th 2021
How to access CBSE 12th Results on DigiLocker

Download the Digilocker app from Google Play Store or App store

Open the app

Enter your mobile number or aadhaar card and enter a six-digit pin

Click on login, Digi locker will be opened

OR enter username and six-digit pin and click on submit

Results will be displayed on the app download the same

11:41 IST, July 30th 2021
CBSE 12th Result 2021: Know Assessment Criteria

CBSE board result for class 12th will be based on the CBSE Class 10 results for the batch, their performance in Class 11th and Class 12th. Attorney General KK Venugopal on June 17 had said, "As for 11th, marks are similar and are averaged out after taking into consideration the units and the term exams along. Any other additional exams including the final are also being considered. He further added that practical exams will be for 100% therefore 30 questions each for Class 10th and 11th are taken as weightage, for class 12th, 40% will be taken as weightage."

11:41 IST, July 30th 2021
11:26 IST, July 30th 2021
CBSE 12th Results 2021: How to download CBSE scorecard online

Visit the official website - cbse.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Results tab 

A new page will open 

Click on the CBSE Class 12th Results 2021 link

Key in your roll number/ required login credentials and submit

Your CBSE class 12th result 2021 will be displayed on the screen 

Download and take its printout. 

11:08 IST, July 30th 2021
CBSE Class 12th results 2021: How to get CBSE 12th results via SMS

Students can access their CBSE 12th results on websites as well as via SMS. Candidates will have to type CBSE12 < ROLLNUMBER > < ADMITCARDID > and send it to 7738299899.

11:07 IST, July 30th 2021
CBSE shares a meme to announce class 12th result time

CBSE on Friday shared a meme to announce the date and time of CBSE class 12th result 2021. CBSE shared a photo with the caption "Aakhir wo din aa hi gaya". 

 

 

10:59 IST, July 30th 2021
CBSE Class 12th Results to be declared today

The day has finally come. CBSE is all set to declare the class 12 board results 2021 today at 2 pm. See how to check results. 

