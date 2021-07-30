CBSE 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: CBSE Class 12 Results Declared, See Direct Links Here

CBSE board result for class 12th will be based on the CBSE Class 10 results for the batch, their performance in Class 11th and Class 12th. Attorney General KK Venugopal on June 17 had said, "As for 11th, marks are similar and are averaged out after taking into consideration the units and the term exams along. Any other additional exams including the final are also being considered. He further added that practical exams will be for 100% therefore 30 questions each for Class 10th and 11th are taken as weightage, for class 12th, 40% will be taken as weightage."