CBSE 12th Term 1 Exams: Check Sociology Question Paper Analysis & Students' Reactions Here

CBSE term 1 exams 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education exam for major subjects has been started on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. CBSE Class 12th sociology paper was conducted on December 1, 2021. The reactions of students who took the CBSE class 12th exam can be checked here. The first paper was of sociology and the next exam will be conducted on December 3 for the English subject. Many students who took the exam on Wednesday found the paper relatively ‘expected’ with a moderate difficulty level.

Around 15 lakh students are said to be appearing for the board exams. The exam was conducted between 11:30 am to 1:00 pm and MCQ pattern was followed. Students taking the exams were given time of 20 minutes to read the question paper. Students were already informed to follow the COVID guidelines. As per the date sheet that was released by CBSE, the major papers started with the Sociology paper and will be followed by English Core, Mathematics and Physical Education subjects. After English exam, Mathematics exam will be conducted on December 6 and the Physical education exam will be held on December 7, 2021.

CBSE Class 12th Sociology paper: Students found it moderately tough

Harsh who appeared for the exam today found the question paper slightly tough. He said that only a few questions were confusing and said that it may be due to a lack of concentration from his side. Harsh further said that since the MCQ pattern is being followed, the time required to answer has been reduced. On the other hand, he also finds the OMR sheet bit confusing and says that there are too many columns. Earlier it was easy to rewrite the answer in case of any issue, but with the use of the OMR sheet, that option has been eliminated.

Another student said that the paper was not at all difficult and no question was asked out of the syllabus. He too finds the MCQ pattern less tiring. Talking about the exam, he said that the questions were straight and did not cause confusion.