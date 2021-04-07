CBSE 2021 Class 10 And 12 Sample Papers Are Out: Direct Link Attached

Quick links:
CBSE 2021 (Image Source: Shutterstock)
Lakhs of students across the nation are preparing for the upcoming CBSE 2021 class 10 and class 12 final examination that is slated for next month. To help the students with their exam preparations, the CBSE board has provided sample papers on their official website. Please note that the exams will be conducted as per syllabus only this time and the updated sample papers will cover the same. Here are the latest updates on the CBSE board exam.
In the PDFs provided by the CBSE board exam for class 10 and 12, both sample questions, as well as their marking schemes, are provided, of which a direct link is mentioned below. Students are advised to practice for their final examination with the help of these papers while also attempting questions from the textbooks. Here's how you can download the CBSE sample papers –
Direct Link to the CBSE Class 10th Sample Papers
Direct Link to the CBSE Class 12th Sample Papers
Please note that in case the student appearing for the Board exam is tested positive for COVID-19, only then is he/she allowed to reappear for the papers on a later date in their respective schools. Accordingly, schools are asked to report to the CBSE regional office in such a case latest by June 11. This is with regards to the recent circular that had been initiated by CBSE on their official website. The circular read that the students who have tested positive will have to be marked with ‘C’ while uploading marks. Furthermore, students who have shifted cities or states due to COVID-19 can also appear for the examination by simply classifying their current centre against the letter ‘T’.