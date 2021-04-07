CBSE 2021 Class 10 And 12 Sample Papers Are Out: Direct Link Attached

Lakhs of students across the nation are preparing for the upcoming CBSE 2021 class 10 and class 12 final examination that is slated for next month. To help the students with their exam preparations, the CBSE board has provided sample papers on their official website. Please note that the exams will be conducted as per syllabus only this time and the updated sample papers will cover the same. Here are the latest updates on the CBSE board exam.

CBSE 2021 Sample Papers Out

In the PDFs provided by the CBSE board exam for class 10 and 12, both sample questions, as well as their marking schemes, are provided, of which a direct link is mentioned below. Students are advised to practice for their final examination with the help of these papers while also attempting questions from the textbooks. Here's how you can download the CBSE sample papers –

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education - cbse.gov.in/ The user will be asked to choose between the old and new website. Make sure to choose the "Academic Website" link that is provided in the right-hand corner. Upon reaching the homepage, the student will be able to view the menu flashed in green. A "Sample Question Paper" tab will be provided on the menu. Move the cursor on it and then onto "SQP 2020-2021". The student will then be asked to choose between Class X and XII. Click on the appropriate link to avail the CBSE sample question paper and marking scheme.

Direct Link to the CBSE Class 10th Sample Papers

Direct Link to the CBSE Class 12th Sample Papers

Please note that in case the student appearing for the Board exam is tested positive for COVID-19, only then is he/she allowed to reappear for the papers on a later date in their respective schools. Accordingly, schools are asked to report to the CBSE regional office in such a case latest by June 11. This is with regards to the recent circular that had been initiated by CBSE on their official website. The circular read that the students who have tested positive will have to be marked with ‘C’ while uploading marks. Furthermore, students who have shifted cities or states due to COVID-19 can also appear for the examination by simply classifying their current centre against the letter ‘T’.

